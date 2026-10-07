Building on its predecessor's design principles, the new model adds key upgrades in processing power, display durability, and camera capabilities while maintaining the ultra-slim profile established by the previous generation.

Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 6, continuing its premium foldable lineup as the direct successor to the Vivo X Fold 5.

Vivo X Fold 6 launched in India with a foldable display and is priced at Rs. 2,19,999. The company opened online bookings and will go on sale on October 13.

Display features

The Vivo X Fold 6 sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2,504 x 2,312-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 424ppi density, 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, 300Hz touch sampling, and HDR support.

It also has a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 1,120 x 2,528-pixel resolution and similar display features. The device is said to carry IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In its unfolded state, the phone measures 157.16 x 145.66 x 4.40 mm, while it measures 157.16 x 74.26 x 9.40 mm when folded. The phone weighs around 228g.

Vivo X Fold6 with ZEISS Camera

Processor and Storage details

The Vivo X Fold 6 runs on a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Camera Features

The device will come with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup: a 200-megapixel f/1.68 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel f/2.05 ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.57 periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom.

Both the inner and cover displays house 20-megapixel f/2.4 selfie cameras. The phone supports video recording at up to 8K resolution.

Battery and Connectivity features

It packs a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging support and 40W wireless Charging support.

The phone comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. For security, the Vivo X Fold 6 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Pricing and colour options

The Vivo X Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 2,19,999 for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration in India. The company has made the phone available for pre-booking and will go on sale from October 13 in India.

The Vivo X Fold 6 will be available in two colour options: Nebula Teal and Prism Black. You can purchase the product through the Vivo India e-store.