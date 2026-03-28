Technology

Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G Launched in India Under ₹20,000

Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G in India under ₹20,000, offering similar specs like a 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display, with key differences in camera and charging speeds

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
vivo y21 vivo y11 5g launched
Vivo Y21 & Vivo Y11 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity

Vivo has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new 5G devices: the Vivo Y21 5G and the Vivo Y11 5G. Both smartphones are priced under ₹20,000 and come with largely similar specifications, targeting users looking for affordable 5G performance with modern features.

The two devices share the same core hardware, including chipset, display, battery capacity, and front camera setup. However, Vivo has differentiated them through camera capabilities and charging speeds, giving buyers flexible options based on their needs and budget.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y11 5G starts at ₹14,999 for the base variant (4GB + 64GB), while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹16,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y21 5G begins at ₹18,999, with higher variants offering more RAM and storage. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and partner retail stores across India.

To make the deal more attractive, Vivo is offering instant bank cashback of up to ₹1,500, along with options like zero down payment for up to 8 months and a V-Shield protection plan.

Both devices pack a massive 6500 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting use. However, the Y21 5G gets a significant edge with 44W fast charging, while the Y11 5G supports only 15W charging, which is relatively slower for today's standards.

On the camera front, the Y21 5G features a 50MP main sensor, while the Y11 5G has a 13MP primary camera. Both phones include a secondary QVGA lens and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Vivo Y11 and Y21 5G Specifications

Vivo Y21 5G

  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Battery: 6500mAh

  • Charging: 44W fast charging

  • Rear Camera: 50MP + QVGA secondary lens

  • Front Camera: 5MP

  • Variants & Price:

    • 4GB + 128GB - ₹18,999

    • 6GB + 128GB - ₹20,999

    • 8GB + 128GB - ₹22,999

  • Colours: Champagne Gold, Midnight Blue

Vivo Y11 5G

  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Battery: 6500mAh

  • Charging: 15W charging

  • Rear Camera: 13MP + QVGA secondary lens

  • Front Camera: 5MP

  • Variants & Price:

    • 4GB + 64GB - ₹14,999

    • 4GB + 128GB - ₹16,999

  • Colours: Sunrise Gold, Midnight Blue

Overall, Vivo's latest Y-series launch brings strong battery life, smooth displays, and 5G connectivity to the budget segment, with the Y21 5G offering better performance upgrades for those willing to spend a bit more.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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