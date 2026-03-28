Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G Launched in India Under ₹20,000

Vivo has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new 5G devices: the Vivo Y21 5G and the Vivo Y11 5G. Both smartphones are priced under ₹20,000 and come with largely similar specifications, targeting users looking for affordable 5G performance with modern features.

The two devices share the same core hardware, including chipset, display, battery capacity, and front camera setup. However, Vivo has differentiated them through camera capabilities and charging speeds, giving buyers flexible options based on their needs and budget.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y11 5G starts at ₹14,999 for the base variant (4GB + 64GB), while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹16,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y21 5G begins at ₹18,999, with higher variants offering more RAM and storage. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and partner retail stores across India.