Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G Launched in India Under ₹20,000

Vivo has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new 5G devices: the Vivo Y21 5G and the Vivo Y11 5G. Both smartphones are priced under ₹20,000 and come with largely similar specifications, targeting users looking for affordable 5G performance with modern features.
The two devices share the same core hardware, including chipset, display, battery capacity, and front camera setup. However, Vivo has differentiated them through camera capabilities and charging speeds, giving buyers flexible options based on their needs and budget.
Price and Availability
The Vivo Y11 5G starts at ₹14,999 for the base variant (4GB + 64GB), while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹16,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y21 5G begins at ₹18,999, with higher variants offering more RAM and storage. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and partner retail stores across India.
To make the deal more attractive, Vivo is offering instant bank cashback of up to ₹1,500, along with options like zero down payment for up to 8 months and a V-Shield protection plan.
Both devices pack a massive 6500 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting use. However, the Y21 5G gets a significant edge with 44W fast charging, while the Y11 5G supports only 15W charging, which is relatively slower for today's standards.
On the camera front, the Y21 5G features a 50MP main sensor, while the Y11 5G has a 13MP primary camera. Both phones include a secondary QVGA lens and a 5MP front camera for selfies.
Vivo Y11 and Y21 5G Specifications
Vivo Y21 5G
Display: 6.74-inch HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Battery: 6500mAh
Charging: 44W fast charging
Rear Camera: 50MP + QVGA secondary lens
Front Camera: 5MP
Variants & Price:
4GB + 128GB - ₹18,999
6GB + 128GB - ₹20,999
8GB + 128GB - ₹22,999
Colours: Champagne Gold, Midnight Blue
Vivo Y11 5G
Display: 6.74-inch HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Battery: 6500mAh
Charging: 15W charging
Rear Camera: 13MP + QVGA secondary lens
Front Camera: 5MP
Variants & Price:
4GB + 64GB - ₹14,999
4GB + 128GB - ₹16,999
Colours: Sunrise Gold, Midnight Blue
Overall, Vivo's latest Y-series launch brings strong battery life, smooth displays, and 5G connectivity to the budget segment, with the Y21 5G offering better performance upgrades for those willing to spend a bit more.