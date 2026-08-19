Technology

Vivo Y31T 5G Listed in India With Massive 7,200mAh Battery, Check Specs

Vivo Y31T 5G has appeared on the company's India website with a 7,200mAh battery, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and IP68/IP69 protection. The phone also supports 44W charging and 5G, while its India price and launch date are yet to be confirmed.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo Y31T 5G
Vivo Y31T 5G soon to launch in India
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Vivo Y31T 5G is the latest smartphone from vivo to attract attention in India, and this time the company appears to be taking a clear battery-first approach.

The upcoming handset has been listed on vivo's official India website, confirming it's headed for the Indian market and revealing several key specifications ahead of wider availability.

The Need For Bringing This Phone To Market

In a smartphone market filled with devices focusing heavily on high-end processors or ultra-thin displays, the Vivo Y31T 5G solves specific pain points for power users, outdoor workers, and travellers.

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Most modern smartphones max out at a 5,000mAh battery. By packing a massive 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery, vivo targets people who cannot access a charger for days, use heavy GPS navigation all day, or stream video constantly without carrying a heavy power bank.

Usually, phones with IP69 deep-water protection and military-grade drop resistance are expensive flagship devices or bulky industrial handsets.

The Y31t 5G brings IP68/IP69 water resistance and underwater photography to an affordable, mainstream layout.

Vivo Y31T 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Battery
Battery CapacityA massive 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery.
Real-World EnduranceRated for up to 32 hours of video playback, 62 hours of music, 10.2 hours of navigation, or 11.4 hours of continuous gaming.
Charging SpeedSupports 44W FlashCharge wired fast charging via USB Type-C.
Design & Build
DimensionsMeasures 166.64 mm × 78.43 mm × 8.39 mm and weighs 219 grams.
Waterproof RatingsCarries both IP68 and IP69 certification, allowing it to survive high-pressure hot water jets and deep immersion.
Drop ResistanceBuilt with an SGS 5-star drop-resistant armour architecture to absorb heavy impacts.
ColoursAvailable in Crimson Red (Festive Red), Golden Mist (Noble Gold), and Seashore Green.
Display
Screen Size6.75-inch LCD panel with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio.
ResolutionHD+ (1608 x 720 pixels).
Refresh RateFluid 120Hz refresh rate.
BrightnessReaches a peak outdoor brightness of 1,250 nits.
Performance
ProcessorBuilt on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor (clocked up to 2.2GHz).
RAM & Storage ConfigurationsAvailable in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 6GB+256GB options. Memory is LPDDR4X paired with speedy UFS 3.1 storage.
Extended RAMLets you allocate up to an extra 6GB of virtual RAM.
OSShips with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
Camera
Rear SetupDual-camera array featuring a 50MP main shooter paired with a 2MP bokeh depth sensor.
Front CameraAn 8MP selfie camera housed in a subtle notch.
Other Features
BiometricsSecure, capacitive side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.
AudioDual stereo speakers.
NetworkDual-SIM 5G connectivity (supporting n1, n3, n5, n8, n28, n40, n77, and n78 bands).

Pricing And Availability

While full specifications are live on the vivo India Store, the exact Indian market launch date, the launch date for other countries, and definitive variant-wise pricing details have yet to be formally announced.

However, market tipsters suggest a retail price range of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.

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