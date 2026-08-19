Vivo Y31T 5G is the latest smartphone from vivo to attract attention in India, and this time the company appears to be taking a clear battery-first approach.
The upcoming handset has been listed on vivo's official India website, confirming it's headed for the Indian market and revealing several key specifications ahead of wider availability.
The Need For Bringing This Phone To Market
In a smartphone market filled with devices focusing heavily on high-end processors or ultra-thin displays, the Vivo Y31T 5G solves specific pain points for power users, outdoor workers, and travellers.
Most modern smartphones max out at a 5,000mAh battery. By packing a massive 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery, vivo targets people who cannot access a charger for days, use heavy GPS navigation all day, or stream video constantly without carrying a heavy power bank.
Usually, phones with IP69 deep-water protection and military-grade drop resistance are expensive flagship devices or bulky industrial handsets.
The Y31t 5G brings IP68/IP69 water resistance and underwater photography to an affordable, mainstream layout.
Pricing And Availability
While full specifications are live on the vivo India Store, the exact Indian market launch date, the launch date for other countries, and definitive variant-wise pricing details have yet to be formally announced.
However, market tipsters suggest a retail price range of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.