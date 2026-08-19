Vivo Y31T 5G is the latest smartphone from vivo to attract attention in India, and this time the company appears to be taking a clear battery-first approach.

The upcoming handset has been listed on vivo's official India website, confirming it's headed for the Indian market and revealing several key specifications ahead of wider availability.

The Need For Bringing This Phone To Market

In a smartphone market filled with devices focusing heavily on high-end processors or ultra-thin displays, the Vivo Y31T 5G solves specific pain points for power users, outdoor workers, and travellers.