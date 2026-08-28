Technology

Vivo Y31t 5G Launched with 7200mAh battery, Starts at Rs 25999

Vivo Y31t 5G has launched in India with a starting price of ₹25,999. The smartphone features a 7,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz display and IP68+IP69 ratings.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo Y31t 5G
Vivo Y31t 5G launched in two different colorways
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Vivo has launched the Y31t 5G in India, expanding its Y series with a mid-range smartphone focused on battery life, durability and everyday performance.

The handset was introduced in the country on August 27 and is now available through online and offline retail channels.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y31t 5G starts at ₹25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at ₹29,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs ₹34,999.

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Customers who purchase the smartphone using eligible cards from SBI, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank can avail an instant cashback of ₹1,500.

The smartphone is available through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store and other offline retail outlets. It comes in three colour options: Crimson Red, Golden Mist and Seashore.

Vivo Y31t 5G Specifications

Display

The Vivo Y31t 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness and covers 83 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut.

Durability

For durability, Vivo claims that the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Performance

Under the hood, the handset runs on Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The chipset includes six efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz and two performance cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock for security.

Camera

For photography, the Vivo Y31t 5G gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, an 8MP camera supports selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports Night, Portrait, Video, and Live Photo modes.

Battery

One of the handset's major highlights is its 7,200mAh battery, which supports 44W wired fast charging.

Software

The Vivo Y31t 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering Vivo's latest software experience alongside its hardware upgrades.

Vivo Y31t 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 1,250 nits
Colour gamut83% NTSC
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 4nm
CPUSix efficiency cores up to 1.95GHz and two performance cores up to 2.2GHz
RAMUp to 6GB LPDDR4X
StorageUp to 256GB UFS 3.1
Camera
Rear cameras50MP primary + 2MP bokeh sensor
Front camera8MP
Battery
Battery7,200mAh
Charging44W wired fast charging
Software & Security
Operating systemOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Other
DurabilityIP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance
ColoursCrimson Red, Golden Mist and Seashore
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