The Vivo Y31t 5G starts at ₹25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at ₹29,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs ₹34,999.

The handset was introduced in the country on August 27 and is now available through online and offline retail channels.

Vivo has launched the Y31t 5G in India, expanding its Y series with a mid-range smartphone focused on battery life, durability and everyday performance.

Customers who purchase the smartphone using eligible cards from SBI, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank can avail an instant cashback of ₹1,500.

The smartphone is available through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store and other offline retail outlets. It comes in three colour options: Crimson Red, Golden Mist and Seashore.

Vivo Y31t 5G Specifications

Display

The Vivo Y31t 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness and covers 83 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut.

Durability

For durability, Vivo claims that the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Performance

Under the hood, the handset runs on Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The chipset includes six efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz and two performance cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock for security.

Camera

For photography, the Vivo Y31t 5G gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, an 8MP camera supports selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports Night, Portrait, Video, and Live Photo modes.

Battery

One of the handset's major highlights is its 7,200mAh battery, which supports 44W wired fast charging.

Software

The Vivo Y31t 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering Vivo's latest software experience alongside its hardware upgrades.