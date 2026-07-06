Vivo Y500 4G Launched in Global Markets: Check Price & Specs

Vivo Y500 4G has been launched in Pakistan as its first global market and is currently available for purchase through Vivo Pakistan's official online store. It is expected to arrive in India soon, too.

The newly launched Vivo Y500 4G has been introduced in select global markets. The device is unveiled with a marginally smaller battery than its 5G counterpart, which packs an 8,200mAh cell. The device features a rectangular rear camera instead of the circular one seen on the Vivo Y500 5G.

Vivo Y500 5G was recently launched in China in September last Year. Now the smartphone with 4G and a massive battery has been launched in global markets. The device is available in two colour options.

Display and Design

Vivo Y500 4G is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's OriginOS6, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 5000-nit peak brightness, 449 ppi Pixel density, Q10+ luminescent material, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance and Storage

An octa-core Unisoc chipset powers the newly launched Vivo Y500 4G. It also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

This handset also features thermal management support; the Vivo Y500 4G is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, offering a 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Camera

The device is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup and a main camera unit. It carries a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It also sports a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back with an f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. The handset is also equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Connectivity

Vivo Y500 4G packs an 8,100mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. The Phone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. It weighs about 210g.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y500 4G starts at PKR 99,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the top-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at PKR 1,09,999 (Rs. 38,000).

The smartphone is available for purchase via Vivo Pakistan's online store. Vivo Y500 4G is offered in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colourways.

Comparing the features of Vivo Y500 5G and Vivo Y500 4G

Vivo Y500 5G and Vivo Y500 4G cater to different user needs, with the biggest difference being network connectivity and overall performance.

Vivo Y500 5G supports next-generation 5G networks and is powered by a more capable processor, offering faster download speeds, smoother multitasking, and better gaming performance.

In contrast, the Vivo Y500 4G is limited to 4G LTE connectivity but stands out with its massive 8,100mAh battery, delivering significantly longer battery life on a single charge. The 4G variant is an ideal choice for those who prioritise extended battery life and reliable everyday use at a more affordable price.

Vivo Y500 4G specifications