Technology

Vivo Y500 4G Launched in Global Markets: Check Price & Specs

Vivo has launched the Y500 4G in global markets with an 8,100mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display and 50MP camera. The smartphone debuted in Pakistan and is expected to arrive in India soon.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
vivo y500 4g
Vivo Y500 4G launched in Global markets

Vivo Y500 5G was recently launched in China in September last Year. Now the smartphone with 4G and a massive battery has been launched in global markets. The device is available in two colour options.

The newly launched Vivo Y500 4G has been introduced in select global markets. The device is unveiled with a marginally smaller battery than its 5G counterpart, which packs an 8,200mAh cell. The device features a rectangular rear camera instead of the circular one seen on the Vivo Y500 5G.

Vivo Y500 4G has been launched in Pakistan as its first global market and is currently available for purchase through Vivo Pakistan's official online store. It is expected to arrive in India soon, too.

Display and Design

Vivo Y500 4G is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's OriginOS6, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 5000-nit peak brightness, 449 ppi Pixel density, Q10+ luminescent material, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance and Storage

An octa-core Unisoc chipset powers the newly launched Vivo Y500 4G. It also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

This handset also features thermal management support; the Vivo Y500 4G is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, offering a 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Camera

The device is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup and a main camera unit. It carries a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It also sports a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back with an f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. The handset is also equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Connectivity

Vivo Y500 4G packs an 8,100mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. The Phone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. It weighs about 210g.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y500 4G starts at PKR 99,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the top-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at PKR 1,09,999 (Rs. 38,000).

The smartphone is available for purchase via Vivo Pakistan's online store. Vivo Y500 4G is offered in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colourways.

Comparing the features of Vivo Y500 5G and Vivo Y500 4G

Vivo Y500 5G and Vivo Y500 4G cater to different user needs, with the biggest difference being network connectivity and overall performance.

Vivo Y500 5G supports next-generation 5G networks and is powered by a more capable processor, offering faster download speeds, smoother multitasking, and better gaming performance.

In contrast, the Vivo Y500 4G is limited to 4G LTE connectivity but stands out with its massive 8,100mAh battery, delivering significantly longer battery life on a single charge. The 4G variant is an ideal choice for those who prioritise extended battery life and reliable everyday use at a more affordable price.

Vivo Y500 4G specifications

Vivo Y500 4G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 449ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
Performance
ProcessorOcta-core Unisoc chipset
RAM8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
Operating SystemOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Camera
Rear Camera50MP primary (f/1.8) + 2MP macro (f/2.4)
Front Camera32MP selfie camera (f/2.0)
Battery
Battery8,100mAh
Charging44W wired fast charging
Build and Durability
Cooling4,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system
DurabilityIP69 dust and water resistance
Weight210g
Connectivity
Connectivity4G LTE, Dual SIM, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
Others
ColoursMidnight Blue, Pearl White

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main differences between Vivo Y500 4G and Vivo Y500 5G?
The Vivo Y500 5G supports faster 5G networks and has a more capable processor, which means better multitasking and gaming. The 4G model is limited to 4G LTE but packs a large 8,100mAh battery. The 5G version also has a slightly bigger 8,200mAh battery and a circular rear camera, while the 4G model uses a rectangular camera design.
What battery and charging does the Vivo Y500 4G support?
The Vivo Y500 4G comes with an 8,100mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. The phone weighs about 210g.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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