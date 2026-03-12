Technology

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India with 7200mAh Battery

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India with a 7200mAh battery, 120Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The smartphone starts at Rs 24,999 and will be available via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store with a limited cashback offer.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India starts from Rs 24,999

Vivo has launched its new Vivo Y51 Pro 5G smartphone in India on March 11, expanding its Y-series lineup in the mid-range segment. The device comes with a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and 5G connectivity, aimed at users looking for long battery life and smooth performance.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. The company has also announced a limited cashback offer of Rs 2,500 for customers who buy the smartphone before March 16.

The smartphone is offered in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications

Display

  • 6.75-inch LCD

  • 120Hz refresh rate

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset

RAM and Storage

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Camera

  • 50MP primary camera

  • 2MP secondary camera

  • 8MP selfie camera

  • Supports up to 4K video recording

Battery

  • 7200mAh battery

  • 44W wired fast charging

Connectivity

  • 5G

  • 4G LTE

  • Dual-band Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth 5.4

  • USB Type-C port

  • GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Operating System

  • Android 16-based OriginOS

Security

  • Fingerprint sensor

Weight

  • 219g

Colour Options

  • Festive Red

  • Noble Gold

With its large display, powerful battery, and modern connectivity options, the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is expected to appeal to consumers seeking a feature-packed smartphone in the mid-range.

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

