Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India with 7200mAh Battery

Vivo has launched its new Vivo Y51 Pro 5G smartphone in India on March 11, expanding its Y-series lineup in the mid-range segment. The device comes with a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and 5G connectivity, aimed at users looking for long battery life and smooth performance.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. The company has also announced a limited cashback offer of Rs 2,500 for customers who buy the smartphone before March 16.

The smartphone is offered in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999.