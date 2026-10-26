The company has revealed key details and specifications ahead of the launch, including the smartphone's massive battery capacity, processor, colour, and price.

On Monday, Vivo announced its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Y600, in China. The company expanded the Y series lineup with the Vivo Y600, following its predecessors: the Y600 Pro, Y600 Turbo, and Y600i.

Vivo revealed the upcoming Vivo Y600 in China and confirmed its key specifications. The Vivo Y600 will officially go on sale in China on October 30, via Vivo's online stores.

Display

The Vivo Y600 features a flat-frame design with a square-shaped rear camera module surrounded by a gold-coloured ring. The handset is available in three colour options, giving buyers a choice between blue, gold and black finishes.

The Vivo Y600 sports a large 6.83-inch 1.5k AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers 1.07 billion colours, HDR support, a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and a 94.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The tech firm claims that the smartphone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Processor features

The Vivo Y600 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, an octa-core processor manufactured using a 6nm process. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It also features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz.

The Vivo Y600 also features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Camera Features

The Vivo Y600 packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo for connectivity.

The reveal also includes onboard sensor details, including an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Pricing

The Vivo Y600 in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 2,099 (about Rs. 30,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000), respectively.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 36,000).

Availability

The Vivo Y600 will go on sale in China on October 30, with pre-orders opening on October 26. People can purchase the upcoming smartphone via the Vivo Online store. The Vivo Y600 is offered in three colour options: Diamond Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sapphire Blue.