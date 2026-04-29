Vivo has officially unveiled the Vivo Y600 Pro in China on April 27, expanding its Y-series lineup with a feature-packed mid-range smartphone. The device stands out for its massive 10,200 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities currently available in a smartphone and closely following recent high-capacity trends seen in competing models.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the Vivo Y600 Pro and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is designed to deliver a balanced performance for everyday use, multitasking, and 5G connectivity.

The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor, while a 32MP front camera, housed in a centred hole-punch cutout, handles selfies and video calls.