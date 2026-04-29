Technology

Vivo Y600 Pro Launched in China with Massive 10,200mAh Battery

Vivo Y600 Pro launches in China with a massive 10,200mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Featuring a 50MP camera and 90W fast charging, the smartphone starts at CNY 2099 and goes on sale from May 5.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo Y600 Pro
Vivo Y600pro launched with 10200mAh battery

Vivo has officially unveiled the Vivo Y600 Pro in China on April 27, expanding its Y-series lineup with a feature-packed mid-range smartphone. The device stands out for its massive 10,200 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities currently available in a smartphone and closely following recent high-capacity trends seen in competing models.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the Vivo Y600 Pro and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is designed to deliver a balanced performance for everyday use, multitasking, and 5G connectivity.

The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor, while a 32MP front camera, housed in a centred hole-punch cutout, handles selfies and video calls.

The device sports a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With HDR support, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours, the display is aimed at users who prioritise vibrant visuals and media consumption.

In terms of durability, Vivo has equipped the Y600 Pro with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone also supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring that the massive battery can be recharged efficiently.

The Vivo Y600 Pro will be available in four color options: Bright Moon Black, Floating Gold, Star Violet, and Vast Blue. It is set to go on sale in China starting May 5 via the Vivo online store.

Price Details:

  • 8GB + 128GB: CNY 2099 (approx. Rs 29,000)

  • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 2299 (approx. Rs 32,000)

  • 8GB + 512GB: CNY 2599 (approx. Rs 36,000)

  • 12GB + 256GB: Price included in lineup

  • 12GB + 512GB: CNY 2899 (approx. Rs 40,000)

Specifications of Vivo Y600 Pro:

Vivo Y600 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.83-inch AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Pixel Density449 ppi pixel density
HDR SupportHDR support
Color GamutDCI-P3 color gamut
Touch Sampling Rate300Hz touch sampling rate
Color Depth1.07 billion colors
Screen-to-Body Ratio94.47% screen-to-body ratio
Processor
ChipsetOcta-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset
Operating System
OSAndroid 16 with OriginOS 6
Camera
Rear CameraDual camera setup with 50MP primary sensor
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Battery
Battery Capacity10,200mAh battery
Charging90W wired fast charging
Connectivity
Network5G, 4G LTE
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4
PortUSB Type-C port
NavigationGPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GNSS, QZSS
Build & Durability
Water/Dust ResistanceIP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance

The Vivo Y600 Pro positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range segment, especially for users seeking long battery life, solid performance, and premium display features.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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