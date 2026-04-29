Vivo has officially unveiled the Vivo Y600 Pro in China on April 27, expanding its Y-series lineup with a feature-packed mid-range smartphone. The device stands out for its massive 10,200 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities currently available in a smartphone and closely following recent high-capacity trends seen in competing models.
An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the Vivo Y600 Pro and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is designed to deliver a balanced performance for everyday use, multitasking, and 5G connectivity.
The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor, while a 32MP front camera, housed in a centred hole-punch cutout, handles selfies and video calls.
The device sports a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With HDR support, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours, the display is aimed at users who prioritise vibrant visuals and media consumption.
In terms of durability, Vivo has equipped the Y600 Pro with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone also supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring that the massive battery can be recharged efficiently.
The Vivo Y600 Pro will be available in four color options: Bright Moon Black, Floating Gold, Star Violet, and Vast Blue. It is set to go on sale in China starting May 5 via the Vivo online store.
Price Details:
8GB + 128GB: CNY 2099 (approx. Rs 29,000)
8GB + 256GB: CNY 2299 (approx. Rs 32,000)
8GB + 512GB: CNY 2599 (approx. Rs 36,000)
12GB + 256GB: Price included in lineup
12GB + 512GB: CNY 2899 (approx. Rs 40,000)
Specifications of Vivo Y600 Pro:
The Vivo Y600 Pro positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range segment, especially for users seeking long battery life, solid performance, and premium display features.