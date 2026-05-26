Vivo Y600 Turbo launched with a 9020mAh battery, Check Specs

Vivo Y600 Turbo comes with 8GB of RAM. This is a moderate chipset capable of moderate to regular tasks. It comes with three RAM and storage configurations; the basic configuration is 8GB RAM and 256GB of Storage. The moderate and higher levels are up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of Storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB of Storage. Vivo Y600 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo Y600 features a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6.83-inch touchscreen display, and a 1.5K (1260x2800) resolution with 5000 nits brightness. It is great for content consumption and provides vibrant, bright colours.

Vivo has launched its new product VivO Y600 in China on 25th May 2026. It is launched with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Battery features

The Vivo Y600 Turbo runs Android 16 and is powered by a 9020mAh battery. With this capacity, the phone should easily last for two days even with heavy usage. The Vivo Y600 Turbo supports 90W Fast Charging. The device's battery is also claimed to retain at least 80 percent of its capacity after 1,200 charge cycles.

Camera features

As for the cameras, the Vivo Y600 Turbo on the rear packs a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a single front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It is perfect for casual photographs, while people seeking versatility may consider alternatives, as it lacks a wide-angle lens. The device runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, out of the box, and comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Colour and connectivity features

The Vivo Y600 Turbo runs OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16 and packs 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo Y600 Turbo measures 63.73 x 76.18 x 8.29mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 215.00 grams.

It was launched in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennium Pink colours. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water protection. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y600 Turbo include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Infrared, and USB Type-C with active 4G on both SIM cards.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.83-inch AMOLED Display Resolution 1.5K (1260×2800) Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate Brightness 5000 nits brightness OS Operating System Android 16 with OriginOS 6 Battery Capacity 9020 mAh battery Charging 90 W fast Charging Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) Camera Rear Camera 50MP main + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Storage Configuration 1 8GB RAM and 256GB of Storage Configuration 2 12GB RAM and 256GB of Storage Configuration 3 12GB RAM and 512GB of Storage Colour Available Colors Dune Gold, Electric Blue, Millennium Pink colours Price 8GB + 256GB CNY 2299 (₹32,000) 12GB + 256GB CNY 2599 (₹36,000) 12GB + 512GB CNY 2899 (₹40,000)

Price in China

In China, the Vivo Y600 Turbo, the basic storage of 8GB + 256GB starts at CNY 2299 (~₹32,000) and the next level pricing at CNY 2599 (~₹36,000) for 12GB + 256GB and the higher level pricing at CNY 2899 (~₹40,000) for 12GB + 512GB. The global release has not yet been announced, but the Y series is highly sought after in India.

The smartphone is specifically designed for users who value a substantial battery, an efficient chipset, and a large, vibrant display ideal for gaming and media consumption.