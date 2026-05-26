Technology

Vivo Y600 Turbo launched with a 9020mAh battery, Check Specs

Vivo has launched the Y600 Turbo in China with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone features a 6.83-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, a massive 9,020mAh battery with 90W charging, 50MP dual cameras, and IP69 protection. Prices start at CNY 2,299.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
vivo y600 turbo
Vivo Y600 Turbo launched with massive battery

Vivo has launched its new product VivO Y600 in China on 25th May 2026. It is launched with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Display Features

The Vivo Y600 features a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6.83-inch touchscreen display, and a 1.5K (1260x2800) resolution with 5000 nits brightness. It is great for content consumption and provides vibrant, bright colours.

Storage features

Vivo Y600 Turbo comes with 8GB of RAM. This is a moderate chipset capable of moderate to regular tasks. It comes with three RAM and storage configurations; the basic configuration is 8GB RAM and 256GB of Storage. The moderate and higher levels are up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of Storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB of Storage. Vivo Y600 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery features

The Vivo Y600 Turbo runs Android 16 and is powered by a 9020mAh battery. With this capacity, the phone should easily last for two days even with heavy usage. The Vivo Y600 Turbo supports 90W Fast Charging. The device's battery is also claimed to retain at least 80 percent of its capacity after 1,200 charge cycles.

Camera features

As for the cameras, the Vivo Y600 Turbo on the rear packs a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a single front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It is perfect for casual photographs, while people seeking versatility may consider alternatives, as it lacks a wide-angle lens. The device runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, out of the box, and comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Colour and connectivity features

The Vivo Y600 Turbo runs OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16 and packs 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo Y600 Turbo measures 63.73 x 76.18 x 8.29mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 215.00 grams.

It was launched in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennium Pink colours. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water protection. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y600 Turbo include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Infrared, and USB Type-C with active 4G on both SIM cards.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.83-inch AMOLED Display
Resolution1.5K (1260×2800)
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Brightness5000 nits brightness
OS
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with OriginOS 6
Battery
Capacity9020 mAh battery
Charging90 W fast Charging
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm)
Camera
Rear Camera50MP main + 2MP depth
Front Camera8MP selfie camera
Storage
Configuration 18GB RAM and 256GB of Storage
Configuration 212GB RAM and 256GB of Storage
Configuration 312GB RAM and 512GB of Storage
Colour
Available ColorsDune Gold, Electric Blue, Millennium Pink colours
Price
8GB + 256GBCNY 2299 (₹32,000)
12GB + 256GBCNY 2599 (₹36,000)
12GB + 512GBCNY 2899 (₹40,000)

Price in China

In China, the Vivo Y600 Turbo, the basic storage of 8GB + 256GB starts at CNY 2299 (~₹32,000) and the next level pricing at CNY 2599 (~₹36,000) for 12GB + 256GB and the higher level pricing at CNY 2899 (~₹40,000) for 12GB + 512GB. The global release has not yet been announced, but the Y series is highly sought after in India.

The smartphone is specifically designed for users who value a substantial battery, an efficient chipset, and a large, vibrant display ideal for gaming and media consumption.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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