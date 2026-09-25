Vivo Y600i With 8,000mAh Battery and 120Hz Display Launched

It joins the Y600 Pro and Y600 Turbo in the Chinese market, bringing the large-battery concept to a lower price point.

The Y600i is positioned as a more affordable member of the company's Y600 family.

Vivo has expanded its Y-series smartphone lineup in China by launching the new Vivo Y600i. This 5G smartphone puts battery endurance, durability, and everyday usability at the centre of its design.

The combination suggests that Vivo is targeting people who want long battery life without moving into a higher-priced smartphone category.

Vivo Y600i Specifications Specification Details Display 6.87-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution 720 x 1592 pixels. Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Memory and Storage Single configuration: 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. Rear Camera 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. Front Camera 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Sofware Runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, featuring enhanced AI anti-fraud systems to intercept scam calls.

Standout Features

Massive Battery Lifespan

The 8,000mAh battery supports 44W wired fast charging and reverse wired charging.

Vivo claims the Battery retains over 80% health even after 1,500 charge cycles, roughly 4 years of daily use.

Rugged Durability

It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it can withstand high-pressure hot-water sprays and deep water submersion.

It also holds SGS five-star drop-resistance certification.

It includes dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, an IR Blaster to control home appliances, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Colours Available

Stardust, Sky Blue, Midnight Black

Pricing Breakdown

The Vivo Y600i is available in China in two configurations, starting with the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,699, approximately ₹17,000 or $255.

A higher-tier version with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage is also available for CNY 1,999, approximately ₹28,500 or $300.

The phone is scheduled to go on sale in China starting September 30 2026, via the Vivo China Online Store.

International And India Availability

As of its launch, Vivo has not announced any global or Indian release timelines for the Vivo Y600i.

Because its predecessor remained exclusive to the Chinese domestic market, tech analysts note a strong possibility that the Y600i might not release globally.

However, if it makes its way to international markets like India later in the year, it may launch under a different rebranded name.

The Vivo Y600i is an interesting example of how smartphone manufacturers are approaching the budget and lower mid-range markets in 2026.