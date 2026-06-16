Technology

Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch in China on June 26, Check the Details

Vivo's upcoming X Fold 6 foldable is expected to feature an 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, a 200MP quad-camera setup, Dimensity 9500 processor, and a massive 6,900mAh battery, positioning it as a powerful flagship foldable focused on photography, AI, and durability.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo X Fold 6
Vivo X Fold 6 tipped to quad camera setup

Vivo announced its next step of launching its brand-new technology, the Vivo X Fold 6, in China as its new flagship book-style foldable. The device is highlighted for its rear camera carrying feature. The foldable is rumoured to come with a 6,900 mAh battery.

Display Features

Vivo XFold 6 features an 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display. The X Fold 6's inner and outer displays will both use the Samsung M14 panel. This display offers 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 44 per cent lower power consumption.

The foldable supports 5,000-nit peak brightness on both the inner and outer screens, along with 1-nit ultra-dark soft light. In terms of design, the X Fold 6 will feature a more rounded R-corner design and a 2.5D vertical metal frame.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS, delivering improved multitasking capabilities and enhanced productivity features tailored for foldable devices.

Camera features

The foldable is confirmed to boast a quad-rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The foldable will also be equipped with the Blueprint Imaging Chip V3+, which supports Blueprint native colours and the Blueprint colour palette. Like the other Vivo flagships, the X Fold 6 will also support the Vivo Zeiss G2 teleconverter (200mm). 

Compared to the X Fold 5, the new foldable will be an upgrade, featuring a 200MP primary camera and a Zeiss APO telephoto lens. The X Fold 5 features a 50MP triple-camera setup comprising a primary camera, a wide-angle (UW) lens, and a telephoto lens.

It suggests that Vivo isn't leaving the X Fold 6 behind in terms of optics, something the brand is known for. With this setup, the X Fold 6 could be one of the best foldables for photography. 

Build Quality and Durability

Vivo is expected to focus on durability with the X Fold 6 by introducing an improved hinge design and enhanced protection against daily wear and tear. The foldable smartphone may also receive water- and dust-resistance certifications, making it more durable than previous-generation foldable devices. It looks like the brand is heavily focusing on AI performance with the vivo X Fold6.

Color Options

While Vivo has not officially confirmed the colour variants, leaks indicate that the X Fold 6 could arrive in multiple premium finishes, including Black, Blue, and White. Additional special-edition variants may also be introduced closer to launch.

Expected Launch and Availability

Recent reports indicate that Vivo plans to introduce the X Fold 6 in China first, followed by a potential release in select international markets. While an official launch date has not been announced, industry sources speculate that this flagship foldable could make its debut in the latter half of 2026.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)
LabelValue
Display8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display
Refresh Rate144 Hz refresh rate
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
CameraQuad rear camera setup
Main Camera: 200MP primary sensor
Ultra-Wide Camera: 50MP
Telephoto Camera: 50MP periscope lens with optical zoom
Front Cameras: Dual 20MP selfie cameras
Colour OptionsBlack
Blue
White

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 6 will launch in China on June 26 at 7:00 PM CST (4:30 PM IST). Pre-orders are now live across mainland China, with buyers eligible for a lucky draw to win the foldable. The company has also revealed a new "Blue Hole" colour option, along with a redesigned body featuring rounded corners and a premium 2.5D metal frame.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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