The foldable supports 5,000-nit peak brightness on both the inner and outer screens, along with 1-nit ultra-dark soft light. In terms of design, the X Fold 6 will feature a more rounded R-corner design and a 2.5D vertical metal frame.

Vivo XFold 6 features an 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display. The X Fold 6's inner and outer displays will both use the Samsung M14 panel. This display offers 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 44 per cent lower power consumption.

Vivo announced its next step of launching its brand-new technology, the Vivo X Fold 6, in China as its new flagship book-style foldable. The device is highlighted for its rear camera carrying feature. The foldable is rumoured to come with a 6,900 mAh battery.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS, delivering improved multitasking capabilities and enhanced productivity features tailored for foldable devices.

Camera features

The foldable is confirmed to boast a quad-rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The foldable will also be equipped with the Blueprint Imaging Chip V3+, which supports Blueprint native colours and the Blueprint colour palette. Like the other Vivo flagships, the X Fold 6 will also support the Vivo Zeiss G2 teleconverter (200mm).

Compared to the X Fold 5, the new foldable will be an upgrade, featuring a 200MP primary camera and a Zeiss APO telephoto lens. The X Fold 5 features a 50MP triple-camera setup comprising a primary camera, a wide-angle (UW) lens, and a telephoto lens.

It suggests that Vivo isn't leaving the X Fold 6 behind in terms of optics, something the brand is known for. With this setup, the X Fold 6 could be one of the best foldables for photography.

Build Quality and Durability

Vivo is expected to focus on durability with the X Fold 6 by introducing an improved hinge design and enhanced protection against daily wear and tear. The foldable smartphone may also receive water- and dust-resistance certifications, making it more durable than previous-generation foldable devices. It looks like the brand is heavily focusing on AI performance with the vivo X Fold6.

Color Options

While Vivo has not officially confirmed the colour variants, leaks indicate that the X Fold 6 could arrive in multiple premium finishes, including Black, Blue, and White. Additional special-edition variants may also be introduced closer to launch.

Expected Launch and Availability

Recent reports indicate that Vivo plans to introduce the X Fold 6 in China first, followed by a potential release in select international markets. While an official launch date has not been announced, industry sources speculate that this flagship foldable could make its debut in the latter half of 2026.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications (Expected) Label Value Display 8.02-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display Refresh Rate 144 Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset Camera Quad rear camera setup Main Camera: 200MP primary sensor Ultra-Wide Camera: 50MP Telephoto Camera: 50MP periscope lens with optical zoom Front Cameras: Dual 20MP selfie cameras Colour Options Black Blue White

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 6 will launch in China on June 26 at 7:00 PM CST (4:30 PM IST). Pre-orders are now live across mainland China, with buyers eligible for a lucky draw to win the foldable. The company has also revealed a new "Blue Hole" colour option, along with a redesigned body featuring rounded corners and a premium 2.5D metal frame.