The smartphone is confirmed to feature a BOE-made 2K display, a 200MP Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera and a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Vivo is positioning the X500 Pro Max as a premium flagship with a strong focus on display quality and imaging performance.

Vivo has officially confirmed the upcoming Vivo X500 Pro Max, launching alongside the Vivo X500 Pro. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed several key details about the Pro Max model, including its display technology, camera capabilities and processor.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Details

The biggest highlight of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is its display. The smartphone will feature a 6.85-inch BOE Q11 2K Zeiss Master Colour Screen. Vivo claims that the panel will be the world's first smartphone display to use this advanced technology.

The screen uses upgraded Q11 BOE luminescent material, which Vivo says improves motion clarity and scrolling performance.

According to the company, the new display reduces motion blur by 93 per cent compared with the previous-generation panel, potentially making fast scrolling and moving content appear significantly smoother.

Vivo has also confirmed a built-in high-precision under-display multispectral sensor. Rather than relying only on conventional ambient-light detection, the sensor can identify different light spectra and colour temperatures to adjust the screen's brightness automatically.

The company claims the sensor can achieve a 98 per cent matching rate with human vision, while the display supports brightness adjustment precision as low as 0.3 lux.

A Vivo executive described it as "the best automatic brightness experience screen in the Android market."

Camera and Performance

The imaging setup will be another major attraction. Vivo has confirmed that the X500 Pro Max will feature a 200MP Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera, suggesting that long-range photography and detailed zoom shots will be among the phone's key strengths.

Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to use a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Vivo has not yet disclosed the exact chipset name, but the 2nm platform points to a major focus on flagship-level performance and power efficiency.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is also teased to run OriginOS 7, Vivo's upcoming software platform.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Specification Details Display 6.85-inch BOE Q11 2K Zeiss Master Colour Screen Resolution 2K Display Material Upgraded Q11 BOE luminescent material Motion Blur Reduction Up to 93% vs previous generation Brightness Sensor Under-display multispectral sensor Vision Matching Up to 98% Brightness Precision 0.3 lux Rear Camera 200MP Zeiss APO super telephoto Processor 2nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset Software OriginOS 7

Vivo is expected to share more information about the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro ahead of their official launch. Pricing, RAM and storage configurations, battery capacity, charging technology, and the complete camera setup are still to be announced.