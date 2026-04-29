Technology

WhatsApp bans 9,400 scam accounts as digital arrests since January 2026

WhatsApp has banned around 9,400 scam-linked accounts in India over the past 12 weeks as part of a crackdown on rising cyber fraud. The action, coordinated with government agencies, highlights growing efforts to combat digital scams and strengthen user safety.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Whatsapp bans 9400 accounts
Whatsapp bans 9400 accounts as digital arrests

The attorney general, R. Venkataramani, released a fresh report on the actions taken by the tech giant WhatsApp this year. WhatsApp, along with government agencies, has banned around 9,400 scam accounts over the past 12 weeks of this year.

Growing Cyber Threats Prompt Multi-Agency Response

The cyber threat is growing serious at present, prompting various stakeholders, including telecom regulators, service providers, the RBI, tech giants, and the CBI, to take action against it. Action has been taken to reduce online fraud and cyber threats, besides the WhatsApp ban of 9,400 accounts.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) detailed the actions it has taken, filing a comprehensive status report in pursuance of the Supreme Court's February 9 direction to curb the rising number of digital arrests in the country.

Supreme Court Takes Action

A court led by Chief Justice Surya Kant had taken suo motu cognisance (on its own motion) of online frauds, including digital arrests, and had sought the consent of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and others, resulting in a framework of digital arrest.

WhatsApp's Targeted Investigation

In response to concerns raised by I4C, MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and DoT, WhatsApp launched a targeted action in January to arrest digital fraudsters and scammers. The investigation followed a rigorous method that included identifying seed signals, mapping networks, enforcing across the entire network, and building scaled, automated defences. It reports that 9,400 accounts were banned as part of a digital arrest, traced to alleged involvement in the arrests.

Future Security Measures

WhatsApp is also planning tighter security to prevent further scams. It is planning to launch new safety measures, such as SIM binding, which strongly links the user's account to the Phone number and helps reduce account misuse.

Overall, the sudden reports of 9,400 accounts being banned by WhatsApp show the growing concern about digital fraud in India and the increasing collaboration between tech companies and authorities to detect and prevent such activities.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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