The attorney general, R. Venkataramani, released a fresh report on the actions taken by the tech giant WhatsApp this year. WhatsApp, along with government agencies, has banned around 9,400 scam accounts over the past 12 weeks of this year.
Growing Cyber Threats Prompt Multi-Agency Response
The cyber threat is growing serious at present, prompting various stakeholders, including telecom regulators, service providers, the RBI, tech giants, and the CBI, to take action against it. Action has been taken to reduce online fraud and cyber threats, besides the WhatsApp ban of 9,400 accounts.
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) detailed the actions it has taken, filing a comprehensive status report in pursuance of the Supreme Court's February 9 direction to curb the rising number of digital arrests in the country.
Supreme Court Takes Action
A court led by Chief Justice Surya Kant had taken suo motu cognisance (on its own motion) of online frauds, including digital arrests, and had sought the consent of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and others, resulting in a framework of digital arrest.
WhatsApp's Targeted Investigation
In response to concerns raised by I4C, MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and DoT, WhatsApp launched a targeted action in January to arrest digital fraudsters and scammers. The investigation followed a rigorous method that included identifying seed signals, mapping networks, enforcing across the entire network, and building scaled, automated defences. It reports that 9,400 accounts were banned as part of a digital arrest, traced to alleged involvement in the arrests.
Future Security Measures
WhatsApp is also planning tighter security to prevent further scams. It is planning to launch new safety measures, such as SIM binding, which strongly links the user's account to the Phone number and helps reduce account misuse.
Overall, the sudden reports of 9,400 accounts being banned by WhatsApp show the growing concern about digital fraud in India and the increasing collaboration between tech companies and authorities to detect and prevent such activities.