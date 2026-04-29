The attorney general, R. Venkataramani, released a fresh report on the actions taken by the tech giant WhatsApp this year. WhatsApp, along with government agencies, has banned around 9,400 scam accounts over the past 12 weeks of this year.

Growing Cyber Threats Prompt Multi-Agency Response

The cyber threat is growing serious at present, prompting various stakeholders, including telecom regulators, service providers, the RBI, tech giants, and the CBI, to take action against it. Action has been taken to reduce online fraud and cyber threats, besides the WhatsApp ban of 9,400 accounts.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) detailed the actions it has taken, filing a comprehensive status report in pursuance of the Supreme Court's February 9 direction to curb the rising number of digital arrests in the country.