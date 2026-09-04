With the addition of bill payments, WhatsApp is moving further into India's digital payments space, putting it in competition with established platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay.

The feature operates through Bharat Connect, formerly known as the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), giving WhatsApp access to a network covering more than 22,700 billers across 30 categories.

WhatsApp has introduced a new bill payments feature in India, allowing users to pay for everyday utilities directly through the messaging app. The new service covers payments for electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance and several other bill categories.

Both services make extensive use of the Bharat Connect network and, according to NPCI data, together account for more than 80% of India's UPI and digital utility payment market.

How to Pay Bills on WhatsApp

Making a bill payment through WhatsApp is designed to be a straightforward process. Users can tap the rupee icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen, choose the relevant bill category and select a biller.

They then need to enter and confirm their account details before completing the payment. WhatsApp supports payments through UPI, debit cards and credit cards.

After a payment is completed, the biller is saved on the Payments home screen, so users can access it more quickly the next time they need to pay.

Multiple Accounts Supported

WhatsApp's bill payment system also allows users to manage multiple accounts with the same biller. This means a person can track bills for their home, office, or family members in one place without switching between apps or logins.

Frequently used bill categories will appear automatically on the Payments home screen. Users can also select "See all" to browse more than 20 available categories.

WhatsApp Expands Its Payments Ecosystem

The new bill payment service adds to WhatsApp's growing collection of payment and utility features in India. Users can already recharge mobile numbers, book metro tickets in several cities, and access certain government services through official chatbots, all within the same app they use for messaging.

By adding utility bill payments, WhatsApp is bringing another frequently used financial task into its existing ecosystem.

WhatsApp said the feature is rolling out across India and will become available to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.