Meta-owned messaging platform said group chats remain one of the most widely used features on WhatsApp, connecting families, friends, workplaces, schools, colleges, sports clubs and community groups.

The latest features are designed to help users make decisions faster, improve communication, and better organize conversations within large communities.

WhatsApp has announced a fresh set of updates aimed at improving the group chat experience, introducing enhanced polls, @all mentions , and a new option to create group chats from existing groups.

The new additions build on several group-focused features introduced earlier this year, including group message history, member tags and event reminders.

Smarter Polls for Faster Decisions

WhatsApp has upgraded its poll feature with three major improvements to make group decision-making more efficient.

Users can now:

Set an end time for polls, automatically closing voting when the deadline is reached.

Hide voter names, allowing members to vote more privately and encouraging honest participation.

Edit poll questions within 15 minutes after creation to fix typos or clarify the question.

The company says these changes will make it easier for groups to quickly decide on meeting times, venues, travel plans and other collaborative decisions.

@All Mentions for Important Announcements

Another major addition is @all mentions, allowing users to notify every member of a group with a single tag instead of mentioning individuals one by one.

The feature is intended for important announcements such as school or college closures, office updates, event deadlines, schedule changes or urgent reminders.

For groups with more than 32 members, only group admins can use the @all mention feature to reduce unnecessary notifications.

WhatsApp added that @all notifications will still alert members even if the group chat is muted. However, users can disable @all notifications at any time through the app's notification settings.

Create New Groups From Existing Ones

The messaging platform is also making it easier to start focused conversations by allowing users to create a new group directly from an existing group chat.

Instead of manually adding participants one by one, users can create a separate group with the same members in just a few taps.

The feature is useful for planning surprise parties, coordinating event logistics, discussing specific topics or organizing side conversations without overcrowding the original group.

Building on Earlier Group Updates

The latest rollout follows several improvements WhatsApp introduced earlier this year, including group message history for new members, member tags and event reminders.

The company says the new features continue its effort to make WhatsApp's group chats more organized, collaborative and user-friendly.

The updates are expected to roll out gradually to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS through the latest app version.