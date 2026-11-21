Group admins do not need to create a new group or change any settings to enable this feature, as it will be updated automatically in the groups.

The change is gradually rolling out to users on Android and iOS; it applies to individual group chats and WhatsApp Communities, which is particularly useful for schools and businesses.

WhatsApp has increased the maximum number of participants allowed in a single group chat from 1,024 to 1,500, a significant change for the company.

The rollout is still in progress; the limit is not available for every user yet.

Group Structure and Admin Limits

Every member in the group can be promoted to admin, as there is no limit on the number of admins. Still, the original creator of the group cannot be removed by anyone else unless they exit voluntarily.

The group name can have up to 100 characters, and the group description can have up to 2,048 characters; previously, it was only 512 characters.

WhatsApp automatically restricts the group info editing feature to admins only when the group exceeds 256 members. For groups created with 33 or more members, it also restricts invite link sharing to admins by default.

The messages which are sent can be edited within 15 minutes and can be deleted for everyone within 60 hours.

Call, Media And Forwarding Limits

Only 32 participants can join video or group voice calls; they can join from a single device at a time.

Files sent via WhatsApp as a Document can be up to 2 GB; standard storage for gallery/camera videos is capped at 100 MB, and on slower connections, gallery/camera videos can be capped at 64 MB.

Communities, Broadcasts And Channels

Standard Group

A Standard Group can have up to 1,500 members; previously, it was limited to 1,024 members, with unlimited admins, enabling two-way conversations with all phone numbers visible to everyone in the group.

WhatsApp Community

A WhatsApp Community supports up to 2,000 members across up to 100 sub-groups, plus one Announcements group, keeping all members' phone numbers hidden in the Announcements group and visible only among members sharing a sub-group.

Broadcast List

If a single written message needs to be delivered to multiple people without putting them in a group chat, this Broadcast List works well.

Recipients do not see who else received the message; unlike a WhatsApp group, it appears in their inbox as a normal direct message from the sender, and when they reply, their response comes back to the sender.

If a recipient has not saved the sender's phone number, WhatsApp quietly blocks the broadcast message from reaching them and does not notify the sender that the message was not delivered.

WhatsApp Channel

A WhatsApp Channel supports unlimited followers, which can be managed by up to 16 admins, and the followers' phone numbers and profiles remain completely hidden.

WhatsApp's expansion of the group-member limit is a welcome change for people who regularly manage large conversations.

The additional 476 places could really make a huge difference for schools, businesses, and other organisations that rely on WhatsApp to keep their members connected.