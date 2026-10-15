Guest Calling offers several familiar calling features, including free calls, end-to-end encryption and no time limits. Participants can also share their screens, react with emojis, raise their hands and use other interactive features during supported calls.

The feature aims to make communication easier by letting users connect with friends, family members and colleagues who do not use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called Guest Calling, allowing people to join voice and video calls through an invitation link without installing the app or creating an account.

However, there are some restrictions. Only WhatsApp account holders can create call links and start calls.

Guests can join through a mobile browser, but they cannot currently activate their own cameras from mobile browsers. They can still view video streams from other participants.

How to Create and Share a WhatsApp Guest Call Link

Setting up a guest call is straightforward. WhatsApp users can generate an invitation link through the Calls tab and share it with anyone they want to invite.

To create a link, users need to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Calls tab. Tap the + icon. Select the option to create a call link. Share the generated link with the intended participants.

Hosts can create call links in the WhatsApp mobile app or on WhatsApp Web. Guests can then enter their names and request to join the call without registering for an account.

The feature supports both individual and group calls, with up to 32 participants.

Guest Calling Includes Waiting Rooms and Host Controls

WhatsApp has introduced restrictions to help hosts manage who joins their conversations.

Guests cannot enter a call immediately after opening an invitation link. Instead, they must wait in a virtual waiting room until the host allows them to join.

Hosts can also remove participants whenever necessary, giving them greater control over the call.

Guest access comes with additional privacy limitations. Guests cannot view other participants' phone numbers, send messages through WhatsApp or invite other people to the call.

These restrictions let people without WhatsApp accounts join conversations while limiting their access to other parts of the platform.

WhatsApp Expands Its Web Calling Features

The Guest Calling rollout builds on WhatsApp's earlier introduction of web calling in July.

That update brought calling capabilities to WhatsApp Web, along with noise suppression and the ability to transfer an ongoing call between a phone and a desktop computer.

The new guest feature extends these capabilities by removing the requirement for every participant to have a WhatsApp account.

This could be particularly useful for workplace meetings, online discussions and group conversations involving people who use different communication platforms.

Instead of asking every participant to download an application and register, organisers can share a single invitation link.

WhatsApp Plans Calendar Integration

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce calendar integration later in 2026, allowing users to connect their accounts with Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook.

The planned integration will let users add WhatsApp call links directly to calendar invitations. Everyone included in an invitation can join the call, regardless of whether they have a WhatsApp account.

This could make it easier for businesses and individuals to schedule calls without requiring participants to create new accounts or install additional software.

With Guest Calling and the planned calendar integration, WhatsApp is expanding its role as a communication platform beyond conversations between registered users.

The new feature makes WhatsApp calls more accessible by letting anyone with an invitation link join, while keeping call creation and participant management under the control of WhatsApp account holders.