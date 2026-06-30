For years, starting a conversation on WhatsApp has required exchanging phone numbers, often forcing users to reveal personal contact information even when chatting with someone they have just met.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has begun rolling out username reservations globally from June 29, with the full feature set to become available gradually later this year.

WhatsApp is introducing one of its biggest privacy-focused updates yet, allowing users to connect with others using unique usernames instead of sharing their mobile numbers.

With usernames, WhatsApp aims to offer a more private way to communicate, letting people share a unique handle instead of their mobile number.

How Usernames Work

WhatsApp says the feature is designed for everyday situations where users may prefer not to disclose their phone numbers, such as connecting with classmates, colleagues, neighbours, or people they meet at networking events. Unlike social media platforms, however, usernames are not intended to become public identities.

The company has confirmed that there will be no searchable username directory, and WhatsApp will not recommend usernames to other users. Instead, someone must know your exact username before they can start a conversation, adding an extra layer of privacy.

Username Key

To further strengthen security, WhatsApp is introducing an optional Username Key. Users can create a unique key that first-time contacts must enter before they can send a message using a username. The key can be changed or removed at any time, giving users greater control over who can contact them.

How to Reserve Your Username

WhatsApp has also outlined the process for reserving a username once the feature becomes available in a user's region:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

Open Settings .

Tap Account .

Select Username .

Choose an available username and confirm it.

Users will receive an in-app notification when username reservations are enabled for their account.

Username Rules and Customisation

Usernames can be up to 35 characters long and must follow WhatsApp's naming guidelines. Users will also be able to update, remove, or change their usernames whenever they wish.

Creators, Businesses, and Public Figures

Creators, businesses, and organisations will have the option to claim usernames that match their existing Instagram or Facebook accounts, where possible. Meanwhile, usernames associated with well-known public figures and celebrities will be reserved to help reduce impersonation.

What Stays the Same

WhatsApp has clarified that introducing usernames will not affect existing conversations. Current contacts can continue messaging users as they always have, while end-to-end encryption, blocking, and reporting features will continue to function without any changes.

The feature is being rolled out in phases over the coming months, meaning not everyone will receive access immediately. Once available, users can reserve their preferred username before the wider public rollout later this year.