WhatsApp Outage Hits India, Users Face Media Sharing Issues

Following the issues faced by users, they reported that the outage appeared to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers, GIFs, and other media files, while text messaging continued to function.

On Monday morning, several users in India faced a server-down issue in WhatsApp. The platform displayed the message, "User reports show possible problems with WhatsApp." Several users complained online about difficulties sending multimedia files, including photos and videos.

According to the outage-tracking platform Downdetector, WhatsApp was facing an outage for several users globally, including in India, on Monday morning. The outage reports started to hit around 11 am.

The issue was not only faced in India but also in other countries. Reports of the outage have been filed from various countries, including India, the UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, suggesting that the issue was not limited to one particular region.

How was the outage affected?

The issue appeared to affect the uploading and sending of photos and videos particularly. Several users said WhatsApp's basic messaging service was working normally, but attempts to send large media files either failed or took unexpectedly long.

Other complaints were about the loading icons or prompts asking them to retry the action. The issue was also reported to affect stickers and GIFs, suggesting that the disruption was largely limited to WhatsApp's multimedia sharing features.

After the outage and the reports emerged, users said they tried standard troubleshooting methods to determine whether the problem was limited to their devices or internet connections or was more widespread.

Users tried many ways to fix this issue, including:

Restarting their smartphones

Switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data

Uninstalling and reinstalling WhatsApp

While these steps resolved the issue for some users, others said the problem persisted even after troubleshooting, particularly when they tried to send photos and videos.

Reason for the WhatsApp Outage

Meta confirmed that its automated safety and abuse-detection filters malfunctioned. Instead of scanning for spam, the algorithm mistakenly flagged thousands of regular, legitimate accounts in India and placed them under a sudden, automated "24-hour security review," completely locking users out of their profiles without warning.

Reports suggest the backend disruption heavily crippled WhatsApp's media servers. Text messaging relied on light data routing and remained operational.

The larger server architecture responsible for processing, compressing, and uploading heavier multimedia files collapsed. This is why photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers keep getting stuck in download or upload loops.

Consecutive back-to-back outages

The latest disruption comes less than a week after another WhatsApp outage affected media sharing last Tuesday, when users reported being unable to send photos and other multimedia content.

WhatsApp also faced a separate problem earlier this month that mistakenly placed some accounts under review, with Meta saying it was working to restore access.

The disruptions happening today mirror the global incident from August 3-4, where Meta's automated security system accidentally locked millions of users out under "24-hour review" notices while simultaneously breaking multimedia functions. Today's event appears to be an encore of those same technical difficulties.