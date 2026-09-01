WhatsApp Scam Alert Feature: How It Works and What It Does

WhatsApp has now upgraded the feature to require a password instead of a PIN, adding another layer of account protection.

WhatsApp has introduced several security and communication-focused updates in recent months. One notable addition is passkey encryption, which lets users unlock and protect their WhatsApp account with biometric authentication such as Face ID or a fingerprint scanner instead of relying solely on traditional authentication methods.

WhatsApp is developing a new Scam Alert feature to give Android users an extra layer of protection against potentially fraudulent messages from unknown contacts. The feature is currently in beta testing and could be available to the public as early as September.

The platform has also introduced support for video calls through the WhatsApp Web app, expanding its capabilities for online meetings. Like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, users can access features such as call transfer and waiting rooms, giving meeting hosts more control over who can join a call.

What Is WhatsApp's Scam Alert Feature?

The new Scam Alert feature identifies potentially fraudulent messages from unknown contacts and warns users before they interact with them.

WhatsApp uses historical data and an on-device machine learning model to identify warning signs associated with scam messages. When the system detects signs that a message could be part of a scam, it alerts the recipient and offers options for how to handle the conversation.

Users can choose to trust, block or report the chat depending on whether they believe the message is legitimate or suspicious.

How Does Scam Alert Work?

The feature uses Meta's AI models to assess messages from unknown contacts for potential scam indicators. If the system identifies a possible scam, WhatsApp displays an alert to the recipient before they engage with the message.

The recipient can then decide whether to trust the sender, block the contact or report the conversation. User feedback can also help AI models improve their ability to identify suspicious messages and prevent similar scams from spreading further.

Importantly, the sender will not be notified when the recipient's Scam Alert feature identifies a message as potentially fraudulent.

WhatsApp is also giving users control over the feature. Users can reportedly find the Scam Alert option under Settings > Account, where they can turn the functionality on or off.

Messages Remain End-to-End Encrypted

WhatsApp has confirmed that messages will remain end-to-end encrypted. The company says private messages will not be exposed to Meta or WhatsApp, while users can still report suspicious messages.

The approach aims to detect scams while maintaining WhatsApp's existing privacy protections.

Beta Testing Underway

WhatsApp has already released Android beta version 2.26.34.1 of the Scam Alert feature to a limited group of users. This means the feature is currently undergoing testing before a wider rollout.

A public release could arrive in September, although WhatsApp has not confirmed an exact rollout date.

The Scam Alert feature is therefore expected to complement WhatsApp's existing security tools, giving users more control over messages from unfamiliar contacts while keeping conversations protected by end-to-end encryption.