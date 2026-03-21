WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, former Yahoo employees. Initially, it was used only to share status updates and current life events; later, it introduced a messaging feature, allowing users to message others and share their life updates.

On Friday, March 20, WhatsApp revealed a major announcement in the media about its upcoming upgrade, promising it will be better for users than its current version. In its announcement, WhatsApp shared that it will introduce a Username feature.

WhatsApp planned to launch new features that would allow users to connect with usernames to secure privacy, introduce guest chats, and improve business messaging.

By 2013, hundreds of users had pushed WhatsApp to reach a tremendous peak on this platform. In 2014, Meta Platforms acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion; later, it provided numerous features.

In 2016, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption, allowing people to message without fear that their messages will be broken or leaked. In 2026, the company added another major feature: username-based chat.

WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular messaging apps that allows users to connect with others through chat over the internet. It also features video and group calls, along with group message options. It can be used both personally and professionally. WhatsApp is used for both personal and business chats.

The present feature allows both consumers and businesses to set their unique handles/usernames. Those who do not agree with this idea and prefer to chat via phone number can still use it. This upgrade will focus on reducing spam and permitting users to find and connect with contacts.

In addition, WhatsApp will introduce the guest chat, as in Chrome, which allows people to chat without creating an account. Guest users may be limited to sending text messages, but end-to-end encryption will still keep chats secure.

In business messaging, to keep chats on the platform as AI-driven conversations grow. Users may feel a strong sense of privacy and less spam intrusion in their business. The username and guest chat are also ready for interaction with AI.

Replacing usernames with phone numbers is another great shift in WhatsApp history. It enhances privacy, discoverability, and business opportunities by placing privacy control at its core.