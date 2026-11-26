The Meta-owned messaging platform said scheduled messages were among its most requested features. It is designed to help users send birthday wishes, important updates and reminders at the right time without having to remember to return to the chat later.

The new feature lets users prepare text messages, photos, and videos in advance and choose a specific date and time for them to be sent.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a scheduled messages feature, letting users choose when their messages are delivered instead of sending them immediately.

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages: How It Works

The feature is available for both individual and group conversations. Users can schedule messages from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance. WhatsApp is rolling it out globally to iOS and Android users over the coming weeks.

Scheduling a message does not require users to access complicated settings. They can follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and enter the individual or group chat where the message needs to be sent. Type the message in the chat box. Press and hold the send button instead of tapping it. Select the preferred date and time for delivery. Confirm the selection to schedule the message.

Once scheduled, the message will be sent automatically at the selected time.

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Users Can Track and Delete Scheduled Messages

WhatsApp will also provide a dedicated view where users can check their scheduled messages. This will allow them to see which messages are waiting to be delivered.

If plans change, users can delete a scheduled message before it is sent. However, WhatsApp has not clarified whether users will be able to edit an existing scheduled message or change its delivery time.

Messages Will Be Sent Even if the Phone Is Switched Off

One notable aspect of the feature is that scheduled messages will still be delivered at the selected time even if the sender's phone is switched off or runs out of battery, according to WhatsApp.

The company has also confirmed that scheduled messages will retain end-to-end encryption, ensuring that personal conversations remain protected and cannot be read by others, including WhatsApp itself.

Text, Photos and Videos Supported

Unlike a basic text reminder, the feature supports text messages, photos and videos. Users can prepare birthday greetings, exam wishes, reminders and important updates in advance. It could also be useful for people communicating across different time zones.

The feature may benefit businesses that interact with customers through WhatsApp, as well as users who rely on group chats to coordinate work and share information. With scheduled messages, users will have greater control over when their messages reach others.