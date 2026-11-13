WHOOP has introduced a new way for people to connect over fitness, health, and everyday activities.
The company has officially launched WHOOP Humans, a social networking feature built directly into its existing fitness-tracking app.
Unlike conventional social media platforms, where people mainly share photos, videos, and text updates, WHOOP Humans lets members connect through real health and performance data collected by their wearable devices.
Announced on November 12, 2026, WHOOP Humans brings together fitness tracking and social networking in one place.
Members can follow friends and family, share selected health metrics, post pictures of their workouts and achievements, and interact with other users through comments and reactions.
One of its most interesting aspects is that every account is connected to a real WHOOP member, and their heartbeat is verified through the company's wearable technology.
The launch represents an important step for WHOOP as it looks to expand beyond personal health monitoring and make fitness more social.
Instead of simply checking individual performance scores, users can now share their progress, encourage others, and stay connected with people who have similar health and fitness goals.
Key Features
Verified Biometric Network
Peer-To-Peer Following
WHOOP Moments
Post Story-style photo updates paired with physiological data such as run maps, pace, and strain, or keep Moments completely private as a personal log.
Reactions And Comments
Granular Privacy Controls
Toggle visibility individually for Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and specific workout types.
Sensitive activities stay hidden by default.
Stealth Mode
WHOOP Teams Integration
Privacy And Controls
Approval-Based Following
Granular Metric Controls
Members can independently toggle visibility on or off for specific data points, including Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and individual workout types.
Private-by-Default Moments
Saved photos, notes and milestone cards are stored privately on a member's profile by default.
Members decide individually which Moments remain private and which ones are shared with approved followers.
Strict Default Exclusion
Sensitive data is never shared automatically.
Health alerts, medical data, and sensitive activities remain completely hidden unless explicitly enabled.
Profile Searchability And Follower Management
Official Download Links
Users on Android devices can download or update the official WHOOP App on Google Play, while those using iOS devices can download or update it on the Apple App Store.