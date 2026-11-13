Unlike conventional social media platforms, where people mainly share photos, videos, and text updates, WHOOP Humans lets members connect through real health and performance data collected by their wearable devices.

The company has officially launched WHOOP Humans, a social networking feature built directly into its existing fitness-tracking app.

WHOOP has introduced a new way for people to connect over fitness, health, and everyday activities.

Announced on November 12, 2026, WHOOP Humans brings together fitness tracking and social networking in one place.

Members can follow friends and family, share selected health metrics, post pictures of their workouts and achievements, and interact with other users through comments and reactions.

One of its most interesting aspects is that every account is connected to a real WHOOP member, and their heartbeat is verified through the company's wearable technology.

The launch represents an important step for WHOOP as it looks to expand beyond personal health monitoring and make fitness more social.

Instead of simply checking individual performance scores, users can now share their progress, encourage others, and stay connected with people who have similar health and fitness goals.

Key Features

Verified Biometric Network

Every account belongs to a real person wearing a WHOOP tracker, eliminating bots, AI-generated content and text status updates.

Peer-To-Peer Following

Search for and follow friends and family directly to view their shared daily scores, trends and workout summaries without joining a group.

WHOOP Moments

Post Story-style photo updates paired with physiological data such as run maps, pace, and strain, or keep Moments completely private as a personal log.

Reactions And Comments

Encourage connections or check in on friends with low Recovery scores by leaving reactions and comments directly on their metrics and milestones.

Granular Privacy Controls

Toggle visibility individually for Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and specific workout types.

Sensitive activities stay hidden by default.

Stealth Mode

Temporarily pause all data sharing across the network for a few days without altering saved baseline privacy preferences.

WHOOP Teams Integration

Existing group leaderboards and community teams remain active and accessible directly below the Humans feed inside the Community tab.

App Specifications Specification Details Platform Availability Integrated into the official WHOOP app on iOS and Android. Hardware Requirements Active WHOOP wearable sensor: WHOOP 4.0, WHOOP 5.0, or WHOOP MG. iOS Compatibility iOS 16.0 or higher required; iOS 17+ recommended; iPhone 6s or newer. Android Compatibiiltiy Android 10+ for WHOOP 4.0; Android 11+ for WHOOP 5.0 and MG. Bluetooth Requirement Bluetooth 4.2+ for WHOOP 4.0 or Bluetooth 5.0+ for WHOOP 5.0 / MG. Data Monetization WHOOP does not sell or monetize personal health data shared on the network.

Privacy And Controls

Approval-Based Following

Connections are strictly opt-in.

Other members must send a follow request and receive approval before viewing any shared metrics or activity updates.

Granular Metric Controls

Members can independently toggle visibility on or off for specific data points, including Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and individual workout types.

Private-by-Default Moments

Saved photos, notes and milestone cards are stored privately on a member's profile by default.

Members decide individually which Moments remain private and which ones are shared with approved followers.

Strict Default Exclusion

Sensitive data is never shared automatically.

Health alerts, medical data, and sensitive activities remain completely hidden unless explicitly enabled.

Profile Searchability And Follower Management

Members can make their profiles unsearchable to prevent unsolicited requests, and they can remove existing followers at any time.

Official Download Links

Users on Android devices can download or update the official WHOOP App on Google Play, while those using iOS devices can download or update it on the Apple App Store.