The purpose of adding a history tab in X is that to transiton from being just a long-form media hub, to becoming an "Everything App" that can directly competes with YouTube and various news publishers, because the users often uploads a long form videos and lengthy articles that sometimes they leave unfinished, without a history tab in the app it will make the users to consume a single continuous sitting, with the history tab it will give users a private space. They can also resume from partially completed texts or videos.

On May 12, 2026, the head of product, Nikita Bier, announced on X that they had launched a new feature, available initially only to iOS users.

The main feed of the X moves too fast. If the user accidentally refreshes the feed, trending news or a post may disappear forever, and this history tab would let the user easily find it.

Before introducing this new feature, users could rediscover their lost content only by liking a video or saving a bookmark. This new feature automatically saves users' watched videos and read articles.

Before this, users' bookmarks and liked posts/videos were stored in separate menus, which made it uncomfortable for users. Now, after this new feature, all user activities are saved in a single folder.

New Feature in X

This feature replaces the old bookmark section in X with a page divided into four sections: Bookmarks, Likes, Videos, and Articles.

Of the four sections on the History page, Bookmarks and Likes are manually saved by users. In contrast, Videos and Articles are automatically saved based on what users watch and open on the platform.

"Today we're rolling out a new History tab on iOS to help you keep track of all your favourite content on X.

Bookmarks, Long Videos, Articles and Likes will live here - so you can always come back and continue watching or reading.

The Timeline moves fast, so we hope this creates a better place for catching up on long-form content." The head of product at X mentioned in her X.

Why Is This Feature Not Available For Android Users?

As of now, this new feature is available for iOS users but not for Android users, as X traditionally deploys the major update to iOS first before migrating the database architecture to Android in future patch cycles.

Even this feature is in the planned pipeline for web/desktop users, and the desktop site layout remains unchanged for now, with bookmarks and likes staying in their original, independent positions.

How to Force the Update on iOS?

If the device hasn't updated automatically, users can follow the given steps to force an update.