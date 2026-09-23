One key difference is where these messages appear. When someone contacts a user through their current X Number, the message goes directly to the user's main inbox instead of appearing in the usual message request section. Depending on the user's call settings, the X Number can also initiate calls.

Instead of sharing a personal phone number, users can generate a unique X Number and share the code with selected people. Users can use the feature to start conversations even when they don't follow each other.

Elon Musk's X has introduced a new feature called X Numbers, giving users another way to connect with people on the platform without revealing their phone numbers.

How X Numbers Work

An X Number is not a phone number. It functions as a private access code that allows other people to reach a user through X Chat.

Users can generate an X Number and refresh it whenever they want. Refreshing the code cancels the previous number, so anyone with the old code can no longer use it to start a new contact.

X also provides a Hide from others option. This allows users to prevent existing contacts from seeing their X Number. Users are notified when someone contacts them using the feature.

Once an X Number is enabled, anyone with the current code can contact the user, even if the user does not follow them or has a closed inbox. This makes the feature particularly useful for sharing a controlled way to start conversations without exposing a personal phone number.

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Existing Connections Can Still Contact Users

X Numbers are optional and do not replace the platform's existing message request system.

People who already follow the user, have an existing chat conversation, or belong to the same Premium Business or Premium Organisation can continue contacting them without needing an X Number.

The feature is also separate from X's chat safety number, which verifies encrypted conversations.

How to Enable X Number on X

To activate the feature, users can follow these steps:

Open Chat on X. Enter the chat PIN if prompted. Open the Inbox dropdown menu. Tap Number. Turn Enabled on. Share the displayed X Number with the person you want to contact. Tap Refresh to replace the existing code.

Users should share their X Number only with people they intend to contact. If the code is shared more widely than expected, they can turn off the feature or refresh the number to generate a replacement.

Overall, X Numbers give users another layer of control over how new people can reach them on X, while keeping their actual phone number private.