Technology

Xiaomi 17 Max Set to Debut on May 21 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 17 Max in China on May 21, marking the first "Max" model in its flagship lineup. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the phone is expected to feature an 8,000mAh battery, Leica-backed 200MP triple cameras, a 120Hz display, and fast charging.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Xiaomi 17 max
Xiaomi 17 Max available in four colour options

Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Max, the first-ever "Max" model in the company's premium smartphone series.

Scheduled to debut in China on May 21 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), the device is expected to focus heavily on battery life, performance, and immersive screen experience.

The Xiaomi 17 Max will become the fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, joining the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil the Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, its first clip-style TWS earbuds called Xiaomi Ear Clip, and the Xiaomi YU7 GT electric SUV.

A Flagship Built for Power Users

Unlike the compact Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi 17 Max is designed for users who spend long hours gaming, streaming, travelling, recording videos, or prefer a phone that lasts all day without needing a charger.

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the massive 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery packs seen in a mainstream premium flagship smartphone, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless Hyper Charge.

This is significantly larger than the 6,330mAh battery on the standard Xiaomi 17, positioning the Max model as a battery-focused powerhouse.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same advanced 3nm processor powering the rest of the Xiaomi 17 family.

Xiaomi has also reportedly redesigned the internal cooling layout with its 3D IceLoop cooling system, helping sustain performance during gaming and heavy multitasking.

Leica Cameras and Premium Display

Xiaomi has confirmed a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens, promising flagship-level photography.

The device is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with near 2K clarity, while consuming less power than a traditional 1.5K OLED panel. Reports suggest support for a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass for durability.

Other premium additions include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, symmetrical stereo speakers, and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.

Xiaomi has already teased the smartphone in White and Blue colour options, while reports also hint at Black, Ice Blue, Alpine Pink, and Venture Green variants.

While Xiaomi has currently confirmed the launch for China, reports suggest a wider rollout, including India, could follow later. However, pricing and official availability details remain under wraps.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi 17 Max Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.3-inch display
ResolutionNear 2K clarity
Refresh Rate120Hz LTPO refresh rate
Brightness3,500 nits peak brightness
ProtectionXiaomi Shield Glass protection
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)
Battery & Charging
Battery8,000mAh battery
Wired Charging100W wired HyperCharge
Wireless Charging50W wireless charging
Camera
Rear SetupTriple rear Leica camera setup
Primary Camera200MP primary camera
Ultra-wide50MP ultra-wide camera
Telephoto50MP periscope telephoto lens
Memory & Storage
RAMLPDDR5X RAM
StorageUFS 4.1 storage
Audio & Security
SpeakersSymmetrical stereo speakers
FingerprintUltrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
Durability
Water ResistanceIP68 water and dust resistance
Cooling
Cooling SystemXiaomi 3D IceLoop cooling system
Dimensions
Thickness8.06mm
Width71.8mm
Colours
Available ColorsBlack, Ice Blue, Alpine Pink, Venture Green
Launch
China LaunchMay 21, 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST)

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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