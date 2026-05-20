The Xiaomi 17 Max will become the fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, joining the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra .

Scheduled to debut in China on May 21 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), the device is expected to focus heavily on battery life, performance, and immersive screen experience.

Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Max, the first-ever "Max" model in the company's premium smartphone series.

Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil the Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, its first clip-style TWS earbuds called Xiaomi Ear Clip, and the Xiaomi YU7 GT electric SUV.

A Flagship Built for Power Users

Unlike the compact Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi 17 Max is designed for users who spend long hours gaming, streaming, travelling, recording videos, or prefer a phone that lasts all day without needing a charger.

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the massive 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery packs seen in a mainstream premium flagship smartphone, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless Hyper Charge.

This is significantly larger than the 6,330mAh battery on the standard Xiaomi 17, positioning the Max model as a battery-focused powerhouse.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same advanced 3nm processor powering the rest of the Xiaomi 17 family.

Xiaomi has also reportedly redesigned the internal cooling layout with its 3D IceLoop cooling system, helping sustain performance during gaming and heavy multitasking.

Leica Cameras and Premium Display

Xiaomi has confirmed a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens, promising flagship-level photography.

The device is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with near 2K clarity, while consuming less power than a traditional 1.5K OLED panel. Reports suggest support for a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass for durability.

Other premium additions include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, symmetrical stereo speakers, and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.

Xiaomi has already teased the smartphone in White and Blue colour options, while reports also hint at Black, Ice Blue, Alpine Pink, and Venture Green variants.

While Xiaomi has currently confirmed the launch for China, reports suggest a wider rollout, including India, could follow later. However, pricing and official availability details remain under wraps.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications (Expected)