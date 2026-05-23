Technology

Xiaomi 17T Series to Launch Globally on May 28, India Debut Confirmed for June 4

Xiaomi is set to launch the 17T series globally on May 28, with the standard Xiaomi 17T arriving in India on June 4. The lineup will feature Leica-tuned triple cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and a premium metal-frame design in new colour options.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Xiaomi 17T Series
Xiaomi 17T Series debut to launch on June 4

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its latest Xiaomi 17T series in select global markets next week, with the lineup set to make its India debut shortly after. The company has officially teased the upcoming smartphones, confirming key design details ahead of launch.

Launch Timeline and Availability

The Xiaomi 17T series, expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, will be unveiled globally on May 28, while the standard model is confirmed to launch in India on June 4. The launch also marks the return of Xiaomi's T-series smartphones to India after more than four years.

Design and Display Options

Xiaomi has revealed that the series will be available in two display sizes and multiple colour options. The smaller variant is teased in a violet finish, while the larger model appears in a deep blue shade.

Both smartphones share a premium design language, featuring a flat metal frame, square-shaped rear camera island, and Leica-tuned triple rear cameras.

The camera setup is housed in a square module at the top-left corner of the rear panel, with an LED flash placed beside the camera deco. Xiaomi branding is vertically aligned at the bottom-left of the rear panel. The phones also feature power and volume buttons on the right side, while the left edge remains clean.

Key Features and Performance

The upcoming smartphones are expected to focus heavily on photography, performance, and display quality. Reports suggest that Xiaomi may continue its partnership with Leica to deliver enhanced image processing and camera tuning.

Leaks indicate the devices could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, offering flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered features. Xiaomi is expected to reveal complete hardware details closer to launch.

Expected Specifications of Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
Pixel Density460 PPI
Processor4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset
CPU SpeedPeak clock speed up to 3.4GHz
RAMUp to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
StorageUp to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
CameraLeica-tuned triple rear camera setup
BuildFlat metal frame with a square camera module
ColoursViolet (smaller model), Deep Blue (larger variant)
ButtonsPower and volume controls on the right side
Launch DateGlobal launch on May 28, India launch on June 4

Additional Expected Features

  • Fast charging support, likely above 90W

  • In-display fingerprint sensor

  • AI-powered camera and productivity tools

  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

  • HyperOS based on Android

With premium specifications and Leica-backed cameras, the Xiaomi 17T series is expected to compete strongly in the upper mid-range smartphone segment in India.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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