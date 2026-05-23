Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its latest Xiaomi 17T series in select global markets next week, with the lineup set to make its India debut shortly after. The company has officially teased the upcoming smartphones, confirming key design details ahead of launch.

Launch Timeline and Availability

The Xiaomi 17T series, expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, will be unveiled globally on May 28, while the standard model is confirmed to launch in India on June 4. The launch also marks the return of Xiaomi's T-series smartphones to India after more than four years.

Design and Display Options

Xiaomi has revealed that the series will be available in two display sizes and multiple colour options. The smaller variant is teased in a violet finish, while the larger model appears in a deep blue shade.