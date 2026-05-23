Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its latest Xiaomi 17T series in select global markets next week, with the lineup set to make its India debut shortly after. The company has officially teased the upcoming smartphones, confirming key design details ahead of launch.
Launch Timeline and Availability
The Xiaomi 17T series, expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, will be unveiled globally on May 28, while the standard model is confirmed to launch in India on June 4. The launch also marks the return of Xiaomi's T-series smartphones to India after more than four years.
Design and Display Options
Xiaomi has revealed that the series will be available in two display sizes and multiple colour options. The smaller variant is teased in a violet finish, while the larger model appears in a deep blue shade.
Both smartphones share a premium design language, featuring a flat metal frame, square-shaped rear camera island, and Leica-tuned triple rear cameras.
The camera setup is housed in a square module at the top-left corner of the rear panel, with an LED flash placed beside the camera deco. Xiaomi branding is vertically aligned at the bottom-left of the rear panel. The phones also feature power and volume buttons on the right side, while the left edge remains clean.
Key Features and Performance
The upcoming smartphones are expected to focus heavily on photography, performance, and display quality. Reports suggest that Xiaomi may continue its partnership with Leica to deliver enhanced image processing and camera tuning.
Leaks indicate the devices could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, offering flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered features. Xiaomi is expected to reveal complete hardware details closer to launch.
Expected Specifications of Xiaomi 17T
Additional Expected Features
Fast charging support, likely above 90W
In-display fingerprint sensor
AI-powered camera and productivity tools
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
HyperOS based on Android
With premium specifications and Leica-backed cameras, the Xiaomi 17T series is expected to compete strongly in the upper mid-range smartphone segment in India.