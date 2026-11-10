The upcoming launch is particularly significant for Indian consumers, as Xiaomi is reportedly planning to bring the Xiaomi 18 Pro to India in December 2026.

The company will introduce both smartphones at an event in Paris, marking the return of its Pro flagship lineup to international markets after keeping the previous generation's Pro models exclusive to China.

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its flagship smartphone portfolio globally with the launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max on November 17.

If the reported timeline proves accurate, it will mark the return of Xiaomi's Pro-series flagship to the Indian market after more than three years. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, launched in February 2023, was the company's last Pro model introduced in India.

While Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch, the Indian launch date and pricing remain unannounced. According to recent leaks, the company could introduce the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm alongside its flagship smartphones at the Paris event.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch and Expected Price

According to reports, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could arrive in India in December 2026. However, it is not yet clear whether the company will introduce the Pro Max variant in the country.

The European pricing of the upcoming smartphones has also surfaced online.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is reportedly priced at EUR 1,449 (approximately Rs. 1.53 lakh) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version could cost EUR 1,649 (approximately Rs. 1.74 lakh).

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to cost EUR 1,849 (approximately Rs. 1.95 lakh) for its 512GB storage configuration.

These are leaked European prices and should not be considered the expected Indian retail prices. Xiaomi has yet to announce official pricing for either market.

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to retain much of the hardware available in the Chinese variants, although the global models could receive smaller batteries.

Display

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Max variant could feature a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, targeting users who prefer a bigger screen.

One standout feature is the secondary display on the rear panel. The interactive 120Hz screen is expected to support widgets, notifications, customisation options and camera previews.

It will also allow users to capture selfies and videos using the primary rear cameras instead of relying on the front-facing camera.

Processor

Both smartphones are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processors. This should provide flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking and demanding applications.

Camera

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will reportedly feature a Leica-tuned camera system with two 200-megapixel sensors.

The camera setup is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and an additional 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Leica collaboration is expected to improve image processing, colour reproduction, and portrait photography.

Battery and Charging

The global variants could feature smaller batteries compared with their Chinese counterparts.

The European Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery, compared with the 7,000mAh battery available in the Chinese version. Its wired charging speed could also decrease from 100W to 90W.

Similarly, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could feature a 7,050mAh battery instead of the 8,500mAh cell found in the Chinese variant. However, it is expected to retain 100W wired charging.

Both models are reportedly expected to support 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series: Expected Specifications Specifications Xiaomi 18 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Main Display 6.4-inch AMOLED 6.9-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Rear Display Secondary 120Hz display Secondary 120Hz display Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Rear Camera 200MP + 200MP + 50MP 200MP + 200MP + 50MP Battery (Global) 6,000mAh 7,050mAh Wired Charging 90W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Expected Starting Storage 256GB 512GB

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Why Its India Launch Matters

The expected arrival of the Xiaomi 18 Pro is important for the company's premium smartphone portfolio in India. Xiaomi skipped bringing its previous generation's Pro models to the country, leaving consumers with fewer options in its flagship lineup.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro could change that strategy by bringing back a relatively compact flagship with premium camera hardware, a powerful processor and a secondary rear display.

However, the reported European pricing suggests that the smartphone could enter India's premium flagship segment. Its final Indian pricing, battery capacity and camera specifications will determine how competitive it is against other flagship smartphones.