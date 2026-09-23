Technology

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Launches With 200MP Cameras, Huge Batteries

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in China on September 23, featuring 200MP Leica cameras, up to an 8,500mAh battery, 100W wired charging, HyperOS 4 and a new versatile rear display.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Xiaomi 18 Pro series
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro max launching today
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Xiaomi will launch its next-generation Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China on September 23. Ahead of the launch, the company teased new highlighted specifications.

Xiaomi began teasing the 18 Pro series and revealed additional details, including the launch date, colour options, and specifications.

The launching series will include the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, set to launch in China on September 23, 2026.

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Common Features in Xiaomi 18 Pro Series

Design

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is confirmed to sport a secondary display on the back similar to its predecessor. However, the rear display on the new lineup will offer an innovative suite of functionalities, which Xiaomi is calling "Versatile Back Screen".

The phone will also feature 0.99mm-thick bezels around the front touchscreen, along with a "micro-arc quad-curved" metal mid-frame on the sides.

The two phones will use different versions of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, with the Pro getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Pro Max receiving the higher-tier version.

HyperOS Software

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to run HyperOS 4, Xiaomi's latest smartphone software platform.

The software is expected to work closely with the phone's new hardware features, including the privacy display, rear screen and AI-related functions.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Camera features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro phones sport a 200MP main camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto with a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

The telephoto has an f/2.4 aperture, a native 75mm focal length, 3.2x optical zoom, and up to 12.8x lossless zoom. Its floating dual-lens focusing system can focus as close as 12cm, allowing the telephoto to be used for macro photography as well.

Battery feature

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. 

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Camera features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max gets an 83 per cent increase with a large sensor and 200MP resolution, a particularly high-resolution setup for standard and zoom photography.

Battery features

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could pack an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.  Xiaomi has also highlighted its newer battery technology, including a silicon-rich battery architecture.

Colour Options

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will be available in Black, Galaxy Blue, and White.

Xiaomi should announce more details on software features, pricing, and supported AI capabilities during the launch.

Expected Features and Specifications of Xiaomi 18 Series

Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Software
OSHyperOS 4
Display
DisplaySuper Pixel 2.0, M11
BrightnessUp to 4,000 nits brightness
Bezels0.99mm Bezels
Camera
Main Camera200MP Leica Main camera
Telephoto200MP periscope Telephoto
Ultra-wide50MP Ultra-wide
Processor
Processor2nm flagship platform
Battery
Battery7,000mAh battery
Wired Charging100W Wired charging
Wireless Charging50W Wireless charging
Launch
LaunchSeptember 23, 2026, China
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
DisplaySuper Pixel 2.0, M11
BrightnessUp to 4,000 nits brightness
Bezels0.99mm Bezels
Software
OSHyperOS 4
Processor
Processor2nm flagship platform
Battery
Battery8,500mAh battery
Wired Charging100W Wired charging
Wireless Charging50W Wireless charging
Camera
Main Camera200MP Leica Main camera
Telephoto200MP periscope Telephoto
Ultra-wide50MP Ultra-wide
Launch
LaunchSeptember 23, 2026, China
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