The launching series will include the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, set to launch in China on September 23, 2026.

Xiaomi began teasing the 18 Pro series and revealed additional details, including the launch date, colour options, and specifications.

Xiaomi will launch its next-generation Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China on September 23. Ahead of the launch, the company teased new highlighted specifications.

Common Features in Xiaomi 18 Pro Series

Design

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is confirmed to sport a secondary display on the back similar to its predecessor. However, the rear display on the new lineup will offer an innovative suite of functionalities, which Xiaomi is calling "Versatile Back Screen".

The phone will also feature 0.99mm-thick bezels around the front touchscreen, along with a "micro-arc quad-curved" metal mid-frame on the sides.

The two phones will use different versions of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, with the Pro getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Pro Max receiving the higher-tier version.

HyperOS Software

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to run HyperOS 4, Xiaomi's latest smartphone software platform.

The software is expected to work closely with the phone's new hardware features, including the privacy display, rear screen and AI-related functions.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Camera features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro phones sport a 200MP main camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto with a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

The telephoto has an f/2.4 aperture, a native 75mm focal length, 3.2x optical zoom, and up to 12.8x lossless zoom. Its floating dual-lens focusing system can focus as close as 12cm, allowing the telephoto to be used for macro photography as well.

Battery feature

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Camera features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max gets an 83 per cent increase with a large sensor and 200MP resolution, a particularly high-resolution setup for standard and zoom photography.

Battery features

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could pack an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi has also highlighted its newer battery technology, including a silicon-rich battery architecture.

Colour Options

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will be available in Black, Galaxy Blue, and White.

Xiaomi should announce more details on software features, pricing, and supported AI capabilities during the launch.

Expected Features and Specifications of Xiaomi 18 Series

Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications Specification Details Software OS HyperOS 4 Display Display Super Pixel 2.0, M11 Brightness Up to 4,000 nits brightness Bezels 0.99mm Bezels Camera Main Camera 200MP Leica Main camera Telephoto 200MP periscope Telephoto Ultra-wide 50MP Ultra-wide Processor Processor 2nm flagship platform Battery Battery 7,000mAh battery Wired Charging 100W Wired charging Wireless Charging 50W Wireless charging Launch Launch September 23, 2026, China