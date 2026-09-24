The standard 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch display, a 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is the more premium model, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED display, an 8,500mAh battery and the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max , in China. The new Pro series combines Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets with Leica-branded cameras, large batteries and secondary displays on the rear.

The rear display is one of the new phones' key features. It can show notifications, provide quick controls and support mini-games and AI-generated cards.

Xiaomi has also introduced a privacy display feature designed to reduce visibility from side angles when viewing sensitive content.

Both phones feature a Leica-tuned triple-camera setup with two 200MP sensors and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 18 Pro series will be available globally, although international pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specifications

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specification Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Xiaomi 18 Pro Display Display 6.9-inch OLED 6.4-inch Refresh Rate 120Hz adaptive 120Hz LTPO Peak Brightness 4000 nits 4000 nits Privacy Feature Privacy display Privacy display Rear Display 2.9-inch, 120Hz 2.7 inch Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera Main Camera 200MP Leica 200MP Leica Telephoto 200MP Periscope, 3.2x optical zoom 200MP Periscope, 3.2x optical zoom Ultra-wide 50MP 50MP Zoom Up to 12.8x lossless Up to 12.8x lossless Battery & Charging Battery 8,500mAh 7,000mAh Wired Charging 100W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Reverse Charging 27W wired 27W wired Software & Other Software HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 Rear Screen Notifications, controls, mini-games and AI cards Notifications, controls, mini-games Other Features Customisable AI button, IP66/IP68/IP69 protection Customisable AI button, IP66/IP68/IP69 protection

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Price

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999. The top-end Pro Max configuration reaches CNY 9,999 for the 16GB + 1TB version.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Pricing Variant Xiaomi 18 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 12GB + 256GB CNY 5,999 CNY 6,999 12GB + 512GB CNY 6,999 CNY 7,999 16GB + 512GB CNY 7,999 CNY 8,999 16GB + 1TB CNY 8,999 CNY 9,999

The phones are available in Black, White, Ice Peach Pink and Starry Blue. The China sale began following the September 23 launch, while Xiaomi has confirmed that the series will also head to global markets.