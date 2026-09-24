Technology

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Debuts With 200MP Leica Cameras, Check Price

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in China with Leica cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets, rear displays and large batteries. The Pro Max packs an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while both models are confirmed to receive a global launch.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Xiaomi 18 Pro series
Xiaomi launched 18 Pro and Pro Max with 200MP Leica Cameras
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in China. The new Pro series combines Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets with Leica-branded cameras, large batteries and secondary displays on the rear.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is the more premium model, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED display, an 8,500mAh battery and the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

The standard 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch display, a 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Advertisement

The rear display is one of the new phones' key features. It can show notifications, provide quick controls and support mini-games and AI-generated cards.

Xiaomi has also introduced a privacy display feature designed to reduce visibility from side angles when viewing sensitive content.

Both phones feature a Leica-tuned triple-camera setup with two 200MP sensors and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 18 Pro series will be available globally, although international pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specifications

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series
SpecificationXiaomi 18 Pro Max Xiaomi 18 Pro
Display
Display6.9-inch OLED6.4-inch
Refresh Rate120Hz adaptive120Hz LTPO
Peak Brightness4000 nits4000 nits
Privacy FeaturePrivacy displayPrivacy display
Rear Display2.9-inch, 120Hz2.7 inch
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5XUp to 16GB LPDDR5X
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
Camera
Main Camera200MP Leica200MP Leica
Telephoto200MP Periscope, 3.2x optical zoom200MP Periscope, 3.2x optical zoom
Ultra-wide50MP50MP
ZoomUp to 12.8x losslessUp to 12.8x lossless
Battery & Charging
Battery8,500mAh7,000mAh
Wired Charging100W100W
Wireless Charging50W50W
Reverse Charging27W wired27W wired
Software & Other
SoftwareHyperOS 4 based on Android 17HyperOS 4 based on Android 17
Rear ScreenNotifications, controls, mini-games and AI cardsNotifications, controls, mini-games
Other FeaturesCustomisable AI button, IP66/IP68/IP69 protectionCustomisable AI button, IP66/IP68/IP69 protection

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Price

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999. The top-end Pro Max configuration reaches CNY 9,999 for the 16GB + 1TB version.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Pricing
VariantXiaomi 18 ProXiaomi 18 Pro Max
12GB + 256GBCNY 5,999CNY 6,999
12GB + 512GBCNY 6,999CNY 7,999
16GB + 512GBCNY 7,999CNY 8,999
16GB + 1TBCNY 8,999CNY 9,999

The phones are available in Black, White, Ice Peach Pink and Starry Blue. The China sale began following the September 23 launch, while Xiaomi has confirmed that the series will also head to global markets.

Advertisement

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And SpecsTechnology Latest News

Share

Loading comments...