Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in China. The new Pro series combines Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets with Leica-branded cameras, large batteries and secondary displays on the rear.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is the more premium model, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED display, an 8,500mAh battery and the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.
The standard 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch display, a 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.
The rear display is one of the new phones' key features. It can show notifications, provide quick controls and support mini-games and AI-generated cards.
Xiaomi has also introduced a privacy display feature designed to reduce visibility from side angles when viewing sensitive content.
Both phones feature a Leica-tuned triple-camera setup with two 200MP sensors and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 18 Pro series will be available globally, although international pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Specifications
Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Price
The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999. The top-end Pro Max configuration reaches CNY 9,999 for the 16GB + 1TB version.
The phones are available in Black, White, Ice Peach Pink and Starry Blue. The China sale began following the September 23 launch, while Xiaomi has confirmed that the series will also head to global markets.