Xiaomi has started teasing its upcoming Xiaomi Book Pro 14 laptop ahead of its official launch in China. The company has revealed several design and hardware details, highlighting a focus on lightweight construction, premium materials, and improved battery performance.

According to Xiaomi, the new laptop features a magnesium-alloy body with a velvet finish, making it both lightweight and durable. The exterior features wear-resistant and scratch-resistant paint, designed to maintain the laptop's finish even after prolonged use.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications

Design