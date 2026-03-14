Xiaomi has started teasing its upcoming Xiaomi Book Pro 14 laptop ahead of its official launch in China. The company has revealed several design and hardware details, highlighting a focus on lightweight construction, premium materials, and improved battery performance.
According to Xiaomi, the new laptop features a magnesium-alloy body with a velvet finish, making it both lightweight and durable. The exterior features wear-resistant and scratch-resistant paint, designed to maintain the laptop's finish even after prolonged use.
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications
Design
Wear-resistant and scratch-resistant coating
High-strength bottom cover (40% lighter than aluminium alloy)
120% greater bending resistance
Titanium alloy keyboard support plate (44% lighter than stainless steel)
Display
Processor
Memory & Storage
Up to 32GB RAM
1TB internal storage
Cooling System
10,000 mm² vapour chamber cooling module
Graphene aluminium alloy heat sink (70% lighter than copper fins)
Battery
72Wh battery
Energy density of 800Wh/L
Up to 19.8 hours of battery life
15.8 hours online meetings
12.4 hours of video streaming
Charging
Colors
Soft Fog Blue
White
Elegant Grey
While the company has not yet announced the official launch date or pricing, the teasers suggest the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 will position itself as a premium lightweight laptop aimed at productivity and professional users.