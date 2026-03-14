Technology

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 With Lightweight Magnesium Body and 72Wh Battery

Xiaomi has teased the upcoming Xiaomi Book Pro 14 laptop, featuring a lightweight magnesium alloy body, an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor, a 72Wh battery, and up to 32GB of RAM, ahead of its China launch

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 with Intel core Ultra 7
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 with Intel core Ultra 7

Xiaomi has started teasing its upcoming Xiaomi Book Pro 14 laptop ahead of its official launch in China. The company has revealed several design and hardware details, highlighting a focus on lightweight construction, premium materials, and improved battery performance.

According to Xiaomi, the new laptop features a magnesium-alloy body with a velvet finish, making it both lightweight and durable. The exterior features wear-resistant and scratch-resistant paint, designed to maintain the laptop's finish even after prolonged use.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications

Design

  • Velvet magnesium alloy body

  • Wear-resistant and scratch-resistant coating

  • High-strength bottom cover (40% lighter than aluminium alloy)

  • 120% greater bending resistance

  • Titanium alloy keyboard support plate (44% lighter than stainless steel)

    • Display

    • 14-inch display

    Processor

    • Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor

    Memory & Storage

    • Up to 32GB RAM

    • 1TB internal storage

    Cooling System

    • 10,000 mm² vapour chamber cooling module

    • Graphene aluminium alloy heat sink (70% lighter than copper fins)

    Battery

    • 72Wh battery

    • Energy density of 800Wh/L

    • Up to 19.8 hours of battery life

    • 15.8 hours online meetings

    • 12.4 hours of video streaming

    Charging

    • 100W GaN power adapter with fast charging

    Colors

    • Soft Fog Blue

    • White

    • Elegant Grey

    While the company has not yet announced the official launch date or pricing, the teasers suggest the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 will position itself as a premium lightweight laptop aimed at productivity and professional users.

    Topics

    New gadget launch

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    Written by

    Thangaraja Palaniappan

    Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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