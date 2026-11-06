Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Arrives With Soft Light Glass Design And Smarter AI Features
Xiaomi has officially introduced HyperOS 4, its latest operating system, bringing a refreshed visual experience, improved performance, smarter AI capabilities and a range of changes designed to make its smartphones and tablets more intuitive to use.
Based on Android 17, the new software marks another important step in Xiaomi's efforts to build a connected ecosystem across smartphones, tablets and other smart devices.
One of the biggest highlights of HyperOS 4 is its new Soft Light Glass design, which gives the interface a more refined appearance through transparency, lighting effects, and smoother visual transitions.
Alongside the design changes, Xiaomi has focused on improving app-launch speeds, memory management, multitasking, and privacy protection.
The company is also expanding the availability of this latest software across its Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO product lines.
However, not every device will receive the same features or updates at the same time.
Visual Redesign and Effortless Aesthetics
Soft Light Glass
Physics-Based Fluid Animations
System swipes, touches, and micro-interactions trigger smooth, context-aware glow effects and seamless transitions.
Upgraded Lockscreen Customisations
Adaptive Form Factors
Under-The-Hood Performance And Optimisations
AI-Driven Memory Preloading
Precision Workload Scheduling
Camera Latency Reduction
Greatly improved high-load background capabilities.
Camera cold launch is down by roughly 22%, dropping from over 1,040ms to 808.8ms, and rear-facing HDR capture latency is heavily reduced.
Application Runtime Efficiency
Super XiaoAI 2.0 And AI Enhancements
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 integrates the MiMo V2.5 large language model to power the new Super XiaoAI 2.0 assistant, baking native generative artificial intelligence capabilities directly into the core system.
Alongside this assistant integration, AI productivity tools introduce structural AI speech recognition, automated summaries for long audio voice notes, an expanded contextual "Inspiration Ball", and smarter natural language queries within the system gallery search.
Connectivity and Cross-Device Integrations
Cross-OS Ecosystem Continuity enables broad cross-device compatibility by allowing interconnected devices under a single account to mirror features dynamically, such as sharing clipboard content, synchronising phone states, and handling files seamlessly.
Additionally, custom Hyper Island adjustments offer native adaptations for interactive pill notifications with highly modular, user-manageable settings.
Global Release Schedule
The global stable rollout is officially scheduled across three distinct deployment phases between early November and the end of December 2026.
As stable software builds arrive over-the-air (OTA), exact installation dates will vary by region, mobile carrier, and specific hardware variant.
Early November 2026 Rollout
Xiaomi
17 Ultra, 17, 17T/17T Pro, 15/15 Ultra, Pad 8/8 Pro.
POCO
F8 Ultra, F8 Pro, X8 Pro Max, X8 series, M8/C95 series.
Redmi
Mid-November 2026 Rollout
Xiaomi
POCO
Redmi
Early December 2026 Rollout
Xiaomi
MIX Flip, 14/14 Ultra, 14T/14T Pro, 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra, Pad 6S Pro 12.4.
POCO
F6/F6 Pro, X8s, X7, X6 Pro, M8s 5G, Pad C1.
Redmi
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 is a significant software release that brings more than just a visual redesign.
Its Soft Light Glass interface gives the operating system a fresh look. At the same time, improvements to HyperCore, memory management, and AI-powered tools aim to make everyday smartphone use smoother and more convenient.