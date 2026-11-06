One of the biggest highlights of HyperOS 4 is its new Soft Light Glass design, which gives the interface a more refined appearance through transparency, lighting effects, and smoother visual transitions.

Based on Android 17, the new software marks another important step in Xiaomi's efforts to build a connected ecosystem across smartphones, tablets and other smart devices.

Xiaomi has officially introduced HyperOS 4, its latest operating system, bringing a refreshed visual experience, improved performance, smarter AI capabilities and a range of changes designed to make its smartphones and tablets more intuitive to use.

Alongside the design changes, Xiaomi has focused on improving app-launch speeds, memory management, multitasking, and privacy protection.

The company is also expanding the availability of this latest software across its Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO product lines.

However, not every device will receive the same features or updates at the same time.

Visual Redesign and Effortless Aesthetics

Soft Light Glass

A major interface overhaul introduces transparent layers, fluid lighting effects, and textured glass aesthetics across system menus and notifications.

Physics-Based Fluid Animations

System swipes, touches, and micro-interactions trigger smooth, context-aware glow effects and seamless transitions.

Upgraded Lockscreen Customisations

Introduces layered spatial depth effects, resizable clocks, and stacked vertical notifications that dynamically interact with the lock screen backdrop.

Adaptive Form Factors

Completely optimised layouts for small-screen, efficient browsing and big screens like tablets, with integrated split navigation for heavy multitasking.

Under-The-Hood Performance And Optimisations

AI-Driven Memory Preloading

Proactively cleans up and prepares resources using ambient user behaviour tracking.

This results in up to a 27.2% increase in available memory and noticeably faster app re-open speeds.

Precision Workload Scheduling

Monitors execution queues through the HyperCore architecture, reducing total core idle times by keeping resource allocations tightly aligned with real-time application demands.

Camera Latency Reduction

Greatly improved high-load background capabilities.

Camera cold launch is down by roughly 22%, dropping from over 1,040ms to 808.8ms, and rear-facing HDR capture latency is heavily reduced.

Application Runtime Efficiency

Xiaomi reengineered several foundational system applications, contributing to a generalised 8.7% reduction in application launch times over longer operational stretches.

Super XiaoAI 2.0 And AI Enhancements

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 integrates the MiMo V2.5 large language model to power the new Super XiaoAI 2.0 assistant, baking native generative artificial intelligence capabilities directly into the core system.

Alongside this assistant integration, AI productivity tools introduce structural AI speech recognition, automated summaries for long audio voice notes, an expanded contextual "Inspiration Ball", and smarter natural language queries within the system gallery search.

Connectivity and Cross-Device Integrations

Cross-OS Ecosystem Continuity enables broad cross-device compatibility by allowing interconnected devices under a single account to mirror features dynamically, such as sharing clipboard content, synchronising phone states, and handling files seamlessly.

Additionally, custom Hyper Island adjustments offer native adaptations for interactive pill notifications with highly modular, user-manageable settings.

Global Release Schedule

The global stable rollout is officially scheduled across three distinct deployment phases between early November and the end of December 2026.

As stable software builds arrive over-the-air (OTA), exact installation dates will vary by region, mobile carrier, and specific hardware variant.

Early November 2026 Rollout

Xiaomi

17 Ultra, 17, 17T/17T Pro, 15/15 Ultra, Pad 8/8 Pro.

POCO

F8 Ultra, F8 Pro, X8 Pro Max, X8 series, M8/C95 series.

Redmi

Note 17 series (Pro Max/Pro/5G), 17/17C 5G, Note 15 Pro+, 15 series.

Mid-November 2026 Rollout

Xiaomi

15T/15T Pro, Pad 7/7 Pro, Pad Mini.

POCO

F9 Ultra, F9 Pro, F7 series, X7 Pro.

Redmi

Pad 2 Pro/5G, POCO Pad X1/M1.

Early December 2026 Rollout

Xiaomi

MIX Flip, 14/14 Ultra, 14T/14T Pro, 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra, Pad 6S Pro 12.4.

POCO

F6/F6 Pro, X8s, X7, X6 Pro, M8s 5G, Pad C1.

Redmi

Note 14 series, 15 5G, A7 Pro, Pad 2 variants.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 is a significant software release that brings more than just a visual redesign.

Its Soft Light Glass interface gives the operating system a fresh look. At the same time, improvements to HyperCore, memory management, and AI-powered tools aim to make everyday smartphone use smoother and more convenient.