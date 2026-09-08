The lineup includes the Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000, Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000, and Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W. Each model serves a different use case, with the top-end variant focused on high-output wired charging.

The company announced the products on September 8, 2026, targeting users ranging from those seeking compact everyday charging solutions to people who need to power multiple devices.

Xiaomi has expanded its power bank lineup in India with three new models, including two magnetic charging options and a high-capacity wired power bank.

Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000

The Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is designed as a compact charging companion for everyday use. At just 6mm thick, it features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging.

The power bank also supports 22.5W USB-C wired charging and can charge two devices simultaneously. It will be available in Radiant Orange, Glacier Silver and Graphite Black.

Specifications

Battery: 5,000mAh

Magnetic wireless charging: 15W

Wired charging: 22.5W USB-C

Thickness: 6mm

Simultaneous charging: Yes

Colours: Radiant Orange, Glacier Silver, Graphite Black

Availability: September 11

Launch price: Rs 5,599 under introductory offer

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000

The Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 is the more powerful magnetic option in the new lineup. It packs a 10,000mAh battery and supports Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

It also comes with a built-in USB-C cable and supports up to 45W wired charging. Xiaomi has included support for multiple charging standards, including QC 2.0, PD and PPS. The model will be offered in Black and White.

Specifications

Battery: 10,000mAh

Wireless charging: Up to 25W

Wireless standard: Qi2.2

Wired charging: Up to 45W

Cable: Built-in USB-C cable

Charging standards: QC 2.0, PD, PPS

Colours: Black, White

Availability: September 15

Launch price: Rs 3,699

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W

For users who regularly carry several devices, Xiaomi has introduced the Power Bank 20000 165W. It comes with a 20,000mAh battery and delivers a combined output of up to 165W, making it the highest-output model among the three new launches.

The power bank features USB-C ports, an integrated USB-C cable and a USB-A port. It also includes a colour smart display that shows battery status, charging details, and estimated runtime.

Specifications

Battery: 20,000mAh

Maximum combined output: 165W

Ports: USB-C and USB-A

Cable: Integrated USB-C cable

Display: Colour smart display

Battery information: Battery status, charging information and estimated runtime

Price and Availability

All three Xiaomi power banks will be sold through Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website, Xiaomi retail stores, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.