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Xiaomi Launches New Magnetic Power Banks in India: Price & Specs

Xiaomi has launched three new power banks in India, including two magnetic models and a 20,000mAh high-output option, with prices starting at Rs 3,699. The lineup offers up to 25W wireless charging, 45W wired charging and 165W combined output.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Xiaomi Magnetic Power Banks
Xiaomi launches Magnetic Power Banks
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Xiaomi has expanded its power bank lineup in India with three new models, including two magnetic charging options and a high-capacity wired power bank.

The company announced the products on September 8, 2026, targeting users ranging from those seeking compact everyday charging solutions to people who need to power multiple devices.

The lineup includes the Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000, Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000, and Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W. Each model serves a different use case, with the top-end variant focused on high-output wired charging.

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Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000

The Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is designed as a compact charging companion for everyday use. At just 6mm thick, it features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging.

The power bank also supports 22.5W USB-C wired charging and can charge two devices simultaneously. It will be available in Radiant Orange, Glacier Silver and Graphite Black.

Specifications

  • Battery: 5,000mAh

  • Magnetic wireless charging: 15W

  • Wired charging: 22.5W USB-C

  • Thickness: 6mm

  • Simultaneous charging: Yes

  • Colours: Radiant Orange, Glacier Silver, Graphite Black

  • Availability: September 11

  • Launch price: Rs 5,599 under introductory offer

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000

The Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 is the more powerful magnetic option in the new lineup. It packs a 10,000mAh battery and supports Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

It also comes with a built-in USB-C cable and supports up to 45W wired charging. Xiaomi has included support for multiple charging standards, including QC 2.0, PD and PPS. The model will be offered in Black and White.

Specifications

  • Battery: 10,000mAh

  • Wireless charging: Up to 25W

  • Wireless standard: Qi2.2

  • Wired charging: Up to 45W

  • Cable: Built-in USB-C cable

  • Charging standards: QC 2.0, PD, PPS

  • Colours: Black, White

  • Availability: September 15

  • Launch price: Rs 3,699

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W

For users who regularly carry several devices, Xiaomi has introduced the Power Bank 20000 165W. It comes with a 20,000mAh battery and delivers a combined output of up to 165W, making it the highest-output model among the three new launches.

The power bank features USB-C ports, an integrated USB-C cable and a USB-A port. It also includes a colour smart display that shows battery status, charging details, and estimated runtime.

Specifications

  • Battery: 20,000mAh

  • Maximum combined output: 165W

  • Ports: USB-C and USB-A

  • Cable: Integrated USB-C cable

  • Display: Colour smart display

  • Battery information: Battery status, charging information and estimated runtime

Price and Availability

All three Xiaomi power banks will be sold through Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website, Xiaomi retail stores, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

Model Comparison
ModelBatteryChargingAvailability
Xiaomi Ultra Thin Magnetic Power Bank 50005,000mAh15W wireless, 22.5W wiredSeptember 11 - Rs 5,599*
Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 1000010,000mAh25W wireless, 45W wiredSeptember 15 - Rs 3,699
Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W20,000mAhUp to 165W combined- -
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