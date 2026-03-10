Technology

Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Power

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India, bringing flagship-level performance, a high-refresh-rate display, and long-term software support to the tablet segment. The new tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
The new tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring protection against emerging cyber threats through 2032.

Xiaomi Pad 8 – Specifications

Display

  • 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD
  • 3:2 aspect ratio
  • 144Hz dynamic refresh rate
  • HDR10 support
  • Dolby Vision
  • TÜV Low Blue Light certification
  • Wet-hand touch support
  • Optional nano-texture anti-reflective display variant

Processor

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (3nm class)
  • Octa-core processor up to 3.21GHz
  • Adreno GPU

Software

  • Android 16
  • HyperOS 3

RAM & Storage

  • 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.1)
  • 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.1)

Camera

  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • 4K video recording support

Battery

  • 9200mAh battery
  • 45W fast charging
  • Reverse charging support

Connectivity & Features

  • Wi-Fi 7
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Infrared sensor
  • USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 1) port
  • Miracast support
  • IPv6 compatibility
  • Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Support

  • Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro
  • Over 16,000 pressure levels
  • Less than 1ms ultra-low latency
  • Rotation detection support

Price in India

  • 8GB variant: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB + 256GB variant: Rs 36,999
  • Nano-texture 12GB + 256GB variant: Rs 38,999

Accessories

  • Focus Pen Pro: Rs 5,999
  • Pad 8 Cover: Rs 1,499
  • Pad 8 Keyboard: Rs 4,999
  • Focus Keyboard: Rs 8,999

Bundle Prices

  • Standard display + Pen Pro: Rs 41,999
  • Nano-texture variant + Pen Pro: Rs 43,999

With its powerful chipset, premium display, and productivity-focused accessories, the Xiaomi Pad 8 brings a compelling mix of performance and features. The tablet is expected to appeal to users looking for a versatile device for entertainment, work, and creative tasks.

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

