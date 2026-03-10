Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Power

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India, bringing flagship-level performance, a high-refresh-rate display, and long-term software support to the tablet segment.
The new tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring protection against emerging cyber threats through 2032.
Xiaomi Pad 8 – Specifications
Display
- 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD
- 3:2 aspect ratio
- 144Hz dynamic refresh rate
- HDR10 support
- Dolby Vision
- TÜV Low Blue Light certification
- Wet-hand touch support
- Optional nano-texture anti-reflective display variant
Processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (3nm class)
- Octa-core processor up to 3.21GHz
- Adreno GPU
Software
RAM & Storage
- 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.1)
- 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.1)
Camera
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- 4K video recording support
Battery
- 9200mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
- Reverse charging support
Connectivity & Features
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Infrared sensor
- USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 1) port
- Miracast support
- IPv6 compatibility
- Fingerprint sensor
Stylus Support
- Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro
- Over 16,000 pressure levels
- Less than 1ms ultra-low latency
- Rotation detection support
Price in India
- 8GB variant: Rs 33,999
- 12GB + 256GB variant: Rs 36,999
- Nano-texture 12GB + 256GB variant: Rs 38,999
Accessories
- Focus Pen Pro: Rs 5,999
- Pad 8 Cover: Rs 1,499
- Pad 8 Keyboard: Rs 4,999
- Focus Keyboard: Rs 8,999
Bundle Prices
- Standard display + Pen Pro: Rs 41,999
- Nano-texture variant + Pen Pro: Rs 43,999
With its powerful chipset, premium display, and productivity-focused accessories, the Xiaomi Pad 8 brings a compelling mix of performance and features. The tablet is expected to appeal to users looking for a versatile device for entertainment, work, and creative tasks.