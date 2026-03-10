Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Power

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India, bringing flagship-level performance, a high-refresh-rate display, and long-term software support to the tablet segment.

The new tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring protection against emerging cyber threats through 2032.

Xiaomi Pad 8 – Specifications

Display