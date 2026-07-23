Xiaomi has expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W, a high-capacity portable charger designed for smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming consoles and other USB-powered devices.

The new power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 67W fast charging, allowing users to power compatible devices quickly. It also supports 65W fast input charging, reducing the time required to recharge the power bank itself.

One of its key highlights is the built-in USB Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a separate charging cable. Xiaomi has also equipped the device with a smart digital display that shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status in real time.