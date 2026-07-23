Technology

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W launches on July 28 with built-in USB-C Cable

Xiaomi has launched the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W in India with a 20,000mAh battery, built-in USB-C cable, 67W fast charging, and a smart digital display. Priced at Rs. 3,499, it goes on sale from July 28.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Xiaomi Power bank
Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W
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Xiaomi has expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W, a high-capacity portable charger designed for smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming consoles and other USB-powered devices.

The new power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 67W fast charging, allowing users to power compatible devices quickly. It also supports 65W fast input charging, reducing the time required to recharge the power bank itself.

One of its key highlights is the built-in USB Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a separate charging cable. Xiaomi has also equipped the device with a smart digital display that shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status in real time.

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The Power Bank 5i features an integrated USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port, enabling users to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

It supports a wide range of fast-charging standards, including PD 3.0 PPS, QC 3.5, BC 1.2, and Apple 2.4A, ensuring compatibility with Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets and other USB-powered gadgets.

Designed with portability in mind, the power bank has a compact form factor and weighs 420g, making it suitable for everyday use and travel.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W comes in Black and Blue colour options. It carries a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 and will go on sale in India from July 28 at 12 PM IST through Xiaomi's official website, Amazon India and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Battery Capacity20,000mAh
Maximum OutputUp to 67W fast charging
Input ChargingUp to 65W fast input
Built-in CableIntegrated USB Type-C cable
PortsUSB Type-C, USB Type-A
DisplaySmart digital battery and charging status display
Charging ProtocolsPD 3.0 PPS, QC 3.5, BC 1.2, Apple 2.4A
Device SupportSmartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices and other USB-powered products
Weight420g
ColoursBlack, Blue
PriceRs. 3,499 (launch price)
AvailabilityFrom July 28, 12 PM IST via Xiaomi's official website, Amazon India and Xiaomi retail stores.
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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