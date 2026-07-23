Xiaomi has expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W, a high-capacity portable charger designed for smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming consoles and other USB-powered devices.
The new power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 67W fast charging, allowing users to power compatible devices quickly. It also supports 65W fast input charging, reducing the time required to recharge the power bank itself.
One of its key highlights is the built-in USB Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a separate charging cable. Xiaomi has also equipped the device with a smart digital display that shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status in real time.
The Power Bank 5i features an integrated USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port, enabling users to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
It supports a wide range of fast-charging standards, including PD 3.0 PPS, QC 3.5, BC 1.2, and Apple 2.4A, ensuring compatibility with Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets and other USB-powered gadgets.
Designed with portability in mind, the power bank has a compact form factor and weighs 420g, making it suitable for everyday use and travel.
The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W comes in Black and Blue colour options. It carries a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 and will go on sale in India from July 28 at 12 PM IST through Xiaomi's official website, Amazon India and Xiaomi retail stores.