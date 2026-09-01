The company also claims up to 40 hours of video playback, 24 hours of navigation, 21 hours of gaming and 15 hours of video recording on a single charge.

The smartphone focuses heavily on battery endurance and durability. It features a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that Xiaomi claims can deliver up to three days of usage.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, featuring a massive 10,000mAh battery, 100W HyperCharge, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. Xiaomi launched the handset globally on August 27, 2026, but it has yet to confirm its India launch date and price.

The battery supports 100W HyperCharge, with the company claiming that a 20-minute charge can provide extended usage.

It also supports up to 27W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other compatible devices. Xiaomi says the battery can maintain its health for up to six years.

Durable Design and AMOLED Display

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water-resistance ratings. It also offers certified water resistance for up to 72 hours. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the front.

The handset features a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display, designed to offer sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor.

It gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Higher-end variants use UFS 4.1 storage, while the base 128GB configuration uses UFS 2.2 to keep costs down.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Variants

The smartphone is offered in multiple configurations, depending on the market:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

8GB RAM + 512GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

The phone is available in Green, Black and Purple colour options.

AI-Powered Camera System

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 50MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone also includes an AI Ultra Clear Imaging System with several AI-powered editing and photography tools. These include AI Erase Pro, AI Glare Removal, AI Image Expansion, AI Sky, AI Bokeh, AI Image Enhancement and AI Beautify.

HyperOS 3 With Gemini

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has also integrated Google's Gemini, bringing AI-powered features to the smartphone.

Users can access features such as Circle to Search with Google and Gemini, along with the phone's built-in AI imaging and editing tools.

Launch Date and Price

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G was officially launched on August 27, 2026. However, the India release date and pricing have not yet been officially revealed. Xiaomi is expected to announce market-specific availability and pricing separately.