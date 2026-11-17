Specific markets have been announced, and the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is scheduled to arrive in more markets later today.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 officially launched in China on September 5, and its global launch event is scheduled for November 17, 2026, alongside early regional rollouts.

Xiaomi has officially launched its Smart Band 11 in select global markets. It offers up to 24 days of battery life.

Display

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 features a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 212x 520 pixels and a refresh rate up to 60Hz. The display also supports up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to view notifications, fitness information and other content outdoors.

To keep the design slim, the featured band measures 9.99mm thick and weighs about 155.58 grams without the strap.

Health and Fitness tracking

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 continues with several health- and fitness-focused monitoring features, including an upgraded heart rate monitoring system designed to provide more accurate tracking throughout the day.

It also supports continuous 24-hour blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Xiaomi says the smart band will alert you with vibrations if the levels drop low.

The Xiaomi Band 11 also offers stress tracking with relaxation prompts and female health management. In addition to sensors, it features an optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, ambient light sensor, and linear haptic motor.

It also features a Sleep Management Assistant that is designed to monitor wearers' daily routines and sleep stages. The wearable supports over 150 sports modes.

The wearable supports NFC for contactless payments and offers remote camera shutter control and shortcut gestures for navigation. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The new device works with devices running Android 8.0 or iOS 14.0 and above via the Mi Fitness app.

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Safety and Battery

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has 5ATM water resistance and is claimed to track heart rate while swimming. It has a 233mAh battery that takes roughly 90 minutes to charge fully.

The battery is claimed to deliver up to 21 days of battery life in light usage; in normal conditions, it lasts up to 10 days, and up to six days with the Always-On Display (AOD) mode.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in European markets. It is available in the UK market in three colour variants: Midnight Black, Glacier Silver, and Mystic Rose.

It comes in standard variants, along with special aluminium and ceramic finishes.

In the UAE, the smart band is priced at AED 189 (roughly Rs. 5,000). It will be launched in other global markets alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series and Mijia devices on November 17.