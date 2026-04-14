Technology

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED set to launch soon in India, Design and specs announced

Xiaomi is set to launch its new TV S Mini LED in India on April 15, featuring Quantum MagiQ and QD Mini LED technology for enhanced picture quality, along with multiple size options and smart connectivity for a complete home entertainment experience.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED set to launch soon

The tech giant announced the release date of the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED in India. It is set to launch in India on April 15 with three models of different sizes. It can be purchased via the e-commerce platforms.

The company also confirmed the launch date in India, with the TV available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The Quantum MagiQ technology powers the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED, enhancing the device's colour picture quality by improving colour reproduction and contrast.

The QD Mini LED technology will be combined with local dimming and AI to deliver an extraordinary display and image experience to users. It could be running on Google TV with Patchwall UI. It can be purchased on Amazon, the company's website, and in its offline retail shop.

The company hasn't confirmed the price yet; it will be announced at launch. The new smart TV will ship with a TV stand, featuring four spokes. The company also worked on boosting the thin bezels.

Display

It features 4K resolution, 1200 nits of peak brightness, 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Filmmaker mode, and support for HDR formats such as HDR10+ and HLG. It may feature only a 60Hz refresh rate, which could still prioritise content consumption over gaming.

Performance and software

The Mini LED TV features 15W stereo speakers and likely supports Dolby Audio and DTS virtual processing. A quad-core Cortex-A55 processor powers it, along with a Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the Google TV platform with built-in Google Assistant.

Connectivity

It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB 2.0 port,  as well as Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast for connectivity.

Overall, the Xiaomi TV S mini LED is perfectly suited to the ecosystems of other devices for a connected home setup.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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