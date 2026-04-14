The tech giant announced the release date of the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED in India. It is set to launch in India on April 15 with three models of different sizes. It can be purchased via the e-commerce platforms.

The company also confirmed the launch date in India, with the TV available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The Quantum MagiQ technology powers the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED, enhancing the device's colour picture quality by improving colour reproduction and contrast.

The QD Mini LED technology will be combined with local dimming and AI to deliver an extraordinary display and image experience to users. It could be running on Google TV with Patchwall UI. It can be purchased on Amazon, the company's website, and in its offline retail shop.