The tech giant announced the release date of the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED in India. It is set to launch in India on April 15 with three models of different sizes. It can be purchased via the e-commerce platforms.
The company also confirmed the launch date in India, with the TV available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The Quantum MagiQ technology powers the new Xiaomi TV S mini LED, enhancing the device's colour picture quality by improving colour reproduction and contrast.
The QD Mini LED technology will be combined with local dimming and AI to deliver an extraordinary display and image experience to users. It could be running on Google TV with Patchwall UI. It can be purchased on Amazon, the company's website, and in its offline retail shop.
The company hasn't confirmed the price yet; it will be announced at launch. The new smart TV will ship with a TV stand, featuring four spokes. The company also worked on boosting the thin bezels.
Display
It features 4K resolution, 1200 nits of peak brightness, 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Filmmaker mode, and support for HDR formats such as HDR10+ and HLG. It may feature only a 60Hz refresh rate, which could still prioritise content consumption over gaming.
Performance and software
The Mini LED TV features 15W stereo speakers and likely supports Dolby Audio and DTS virtual processing. A quad-core Cortex-A55 processor powers it, along with a Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the Google TV platform with built-in Google Assistant.
Connectivity
It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB 2.0 port, as well as Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast for connectivity.
Overall, the Xiaomi TV S mini LED is perfectly suited to the ecosystems of other devices for a connected home setup.