Xiaomi has expanded its wearable lineup with the global launch of the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm and Xiaomi Clip, the company's first-ever clip-on open-ear earbuds.
These two products give consumers more options beyond traditional smartwatches and in-ear headphones.
With the launch of the 41 mm model, Xiaomi is targeting customers who want a smartwatch without giving up the essential fitness and smart features.
On the audio side, Xiaomi Clip offers comfortable listening while keeping users aware of their surroundings.
Hardware And Design Specifications
Display
Features a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED panel with a 466 × 466 resolution (352 ppi), 60Hz refresh rate, and Always-On Display support.
It reaches 1,500 nits in High Brightness Mode and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness under Drago Crystal Glass 3.0 protection.
Dimensions And Weight
Material And Variants
Built with a stainless steel frame, articulated floating legs, and a glass back.
Black and Light Blue models use a stainless steel bezel with a fluoro-rubber strap, while the Ceramic White model upgrades to a ceramic bezel with a leather strap.
Battery Capacity And Life
Houses a 590mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.
It lasts up to 14 days in light use mode, 8 days with regular health tracking and 5 days with Always-On Display active.
Water Resistance
Health, Fitness And Sensors
Optical and Temperature Sensors
Wellness Tracking
Monitors continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, HRV, and menstrual cycles.
Sports And Navigation
Supports over 150 workout modes and dual-band GNSS across five satellite systems like GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS, with offline map navigation.
Additional Sensors
Includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, barometer, and ambient light sensor.
Smart And Connectivity Features
Contactless Payments
Operating System And Compatibility
Calling And Broadcasting
Connects via Bluetooth 5.4 and features a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth voice calls.
It also supports Bluetooth heart rate broadcasting to compatible cycling computers and third-party fitness apps.
Customisation
Offers hundreds of watch faces, including four interactive pet-themed dials that react to weather, stress, and daily activity rings.
Global Pricing and Availability
Xiaomi launched its smartwatch S5 41mm globally at the Paris event on November 17, 2026, after an earlier debut in China in September 2026.
The watch starts at €229.90, and in the UK, the price starts at £169.99.
It is currently available on Xiaomi's official online store and through authorised retail partners in Black (fluororubber strap), Light Blue (fluororubber strap), and Ceramic White (ceramic bezel with genuine leather strap).
Indian Availability and Expected Price
Xiaomi did not announce a release timeline for India at the global launch event, and no official Indian MRP exists; the expected price in India could be ₹18,599.
Directly converting the €229.90 European price puts it closer to ₹20,600-₹21,500, though Xiaomi typically prices wearables slightly lower in India.
Hardware Specifications Of Xiaomi Clip
Drivers
Frequency Response
Audio Codes
Connectivity
Battery Capacity
Playback (AAC, 50% Vol)
Playback (LHDC 5.0)
Weight And Dimensions
Durability
Colours
Standout Features
Memory Titanium C-Bridge
Anti-Leakage Directional Audio
Bone-Conduction Call Clarity
Apple Find My And HyperOS Integration
On-Device Audio And Call Recording
Jewelry-Box Case Design
Pricing And Availability Details
The earbuds are priced at €149.90-€149.99 in Europe (approximately ₹15,000) and are available on Xiaomi channels and at select retailers.
The open-ear earbuds cost around £109.99 in the UK (approximately ₹12,000) and are available through online stores and retail partners.
The official retail pricing and a confirmed release date for India remain unannounced.