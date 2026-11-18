Xiaomi has expanded its wearable lineup with the global launch of the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm and Xiaomi Clip, the company's first-ever clip-on open-ear earbuds.

These two products give consumers more options beyond traditional smartwatches and in-ear headphones.

With the launch of the 41 mm model, Xiaomi is targeting customers who want a smartwatch without giving up the essential fitness and smart features.