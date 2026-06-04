Xiaomi 17T boasts a Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, which provides superior optical zoom capabilities, as does the ultra-flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which sells for over Rs 1,00,000.

The Xiaomi 17T has been launched in India as the third flagship in the Xiaomi series. Earlier, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra lineup; now it has introduced the first T model in the 17 series for India.

Xiaomi launched its unique Xiaomi 17T in India, with open sales beginning on June 10. The handset boasts the biggest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series yet. The price starts at Rs 59,999 in India.

Display features:

The Xiaomi 17T follows a similar design pattern but falls between the previous Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17T releases in terms of dimensions and weight. The handset measures 157 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.17 mm and weighs 200 grams.

The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that bears a resolution of 2756 × 1268 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit colour depth.

The display further supports full DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. It also features 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and DC dimming to enhance eye comfort, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The peak brightness reaches 3,500 nits, and the display is TÜV Rheinland-certified to minimise eye strain.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset built on a 4nm process. It incorporates an all-big-core CPU architecture, a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, and an NPU 880 for artificial intelligence tasks. This system-on-chip (SoC) is paired with LPDDR5X RAM, reaching speeds of up to 9600 Mbps, and UFS 4.1 storage.

Battery features

It incorporates a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge fast-charging support. It also supports USB-C Power Delivery, PPS charging up to 50W, and 22.5W wired reverse charging. In comparison to its predecessor, this is an upgrade over the Xiaomi 15T's 5,500mAh battery.

When it comes to connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Binding everything together is Android 16 with HyperOS 3 on top, along with Xiaomi HyperAI features and Google Gemini integration.

Camera features

The Xiaomi 17T is equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor selfie camera with 4K HDR video recording support. The rear camera system supports up to 120x digital zoom and 4K HDR10+ recording at 60fps. In the same segment, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to compete with the Vivo X200T, which also offers a similar camera setup.

Price and availability of Xiaomi 17 T

Compared to previous Xiaomi devices, the current one is less expensive while delivering extreme performance. The price in India varies by RAM and storage configuration. The Xiaomi 17T is priced in India at Rs 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end 512GB storage option costs Rs 64,999.

It is launched in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Violet. In Europe, the series is launched with four colours; unfortunately, the opal white is not available in India. The sale starts on June 10 via Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Offers include an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000, cashback up to Rs 5,000, no-cost EMI options, and more.

People who seek a compact design with good cameras, dependable performance, and long battery life can unthinkingly go for the Xiaomi 17 T.