The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display and a 7.58-inch foldable inner display. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness can reach up to 4,000 nits, making them suitable for outdoor viewing as well as multimedia and productivity tasks.

After launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 last month, Xiaomi released the Xiaomi 18 Fold, its new foldable smartphone in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, in China. It ships with a new in-house XRING O3 chipset, a large 6,000mAh battery, high-refresh-rate displays, and Leica-backed cameras.

The inner panel uses low-power Pol less technology. The cover is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0, while the inner screen uses flexible ultra-thin glass.

Chipset and Android Details

One of the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi 18 Fold is its new 3nm XRING O3 chipset, Xiaomi's latest in-house flagship processor. The company says the XRING O3 contains around 24 billion transistors, representing a significant increase over the previous XRING O1.

Xiaomi has also claimed up to a 60% improvement in CPU performance compared with the earlier chip, while certain workloads can deliver reduced power consumption.

The handset runs on Xiaomi's 3nm deca-core Xring O3 AI flagship SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, with the top configuration using LPDDR6 memory. The phone runs on Android 17-based HyperOS 4 out of the box.

Camera Features

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a Leica-backed 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 23mm equivalent focal length and OIS.

It is joined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture, 3.5x optical zoom, 7x optical-quality zoom, and OIS, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The foldable also has 16-megapixel inner and outer front-facing cameras with an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery and connectivity Features

Despite its slim foldable construction, Xiaomi has equipped the 18 Fold with a substantial 6,000mAh battery. The battery uses a high-silicon design and supports 67W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

The foldable handset will support side-mounted fingerprint unlocking and face unlock. It also has a three-microphone array, stereo speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio.

It also offers dual Nano SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi has also introduced a redesigned hinge and reinforced construction to improve durability. The phone measures around 5.02mm when unfolded and weighs approximately 219 grams.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold price starts at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000) for the 12GB + 256GB base variant. The 12GB + 512GB version costs CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000), while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB option with LPDDR6 RAM costs CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 2,11,300).

The handset will go on sale in three colours: Black, Nishino Red, and Warm Gold White.