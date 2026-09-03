The Xiaomi 18 Fold is positioned as one of the company's most advanced flagship smartphones yet. Its design takes a different approach to traditional large foldables, featuring a wider outer display for more comfortable use when folded.

The company has already revealed the phone's design through a teaser, giving users a detailed look at its compact book-style foldable form factor.

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its latest foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, at its upcoming flagship event in China on September 7.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Design Revealed

The teaser confirms a compact book-style folding design with rounded corners and a slim horizontal camera module on the rear. The phone has been shown in a deep red finish, giving it a premium appearance.

The rear camera strip houses three camera sensors, an LED flash and Leica branding, highlighting Xiaomi's continued focus on camera performance in its flagship foldable lineup.

The company has also introduced a new "Dragon Bone" hinge designed to improve the phone's folding mechanism and durability.

Xiaomi calls the overall form factor a "mid-fold" design, positioning the device between conventional large foldables and more compact folding phones.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold Display

The Xiaomi 18 Fold will feature a 5.38-inch cover display on the outside and a much larger 7.58-inch foldable display when unfolded.

The wider aspect ratio is expected to make the outer screen more practical for everyday use, particularly for one-handed operation. When opened, the larger display is aimed at multitasking, media consumption and other productivity-focused tasks.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Specifications: What to Expect

Xiaomi has confirmed several specifications, while others come from leaks and early listings.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Specifications Specification Details Display Cover display 5.38-inch Main display 7.58-inch Processor Processor Xiaomi Xring O3 Chip process 3nm CPU Deca-core Memory RAM Up to 16GB expected Memory LPDDR6 Software Operating system HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 Camera Rear cameras Triple-camera setup with Leica branding Battery & Charging Battery 6,000mAh tipped Wired charging 67W Wireless charging 50W Build Durability IP68 tipped Hinge Dragon Bone hinge

The Xring O3 is one of the biggest highlights of the upcoming foldable. Xiaomi's new 3nm flagship processor uses a 10-core CPU design and is expected to deliver significant improvements in raw performance and AI processing.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 18 Fold will be among the first smartphones to use CXMT's new LPDDR6 memory technology.

Battery and Charging

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which would offer sizeable capacity for a foldable smartphone.

The device is expected to support 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. If these specifications are confirmed, the phone could stand out from several competing foldables with smaller batteries.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Camera

The rear camera system will sit inside the phone's horizontal camera bar and will include three sensors alongside an LED flash. Leica branding on the module confirms Xiaomi's continued collaboration with the camera company.

Some reports suggest a triple-camera configuration with wide, ultrawide, and telephoto sensors, but the exact camera specifications have not yet been officially confirmed.

Software and Durability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is expected to run HyperOS 4 based on Android 17. The foldable is also tipped to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Its new Dragon Bone hinge is another major part of Xiaomi's durability push. The company says its structural improvements provide greater resistance to drops and other physical stress than its previous foldable.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Date and Expected Price

Xiaomi will officially unveil the Xiaomi 18 Fold on September 7, 2026, in China. The event is also expected to introduce other products, including the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max and the company's new Xring O3-powered devices.

The company has not yet revealed the official price, storage variants or complete camera specifications. It is expected to announce these details during the September 7 launch event.