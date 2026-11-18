One of the biggest highlights of the new smartphones is their dual 200MP Leica camera system, accompanied by a secondary display on the rear panel.

The latest additions to the company's premium smartphone lineup bring significant upgrades in photography, display technology, processing power and battery performance.

Xiaomi has officially introduced its new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in global markets at a launch event in Paris on November 17, 2026.

Xiaomi has also introduced its new Privacy Display technology, designed to prevent people sitting nearby from viewing the screen's contents.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series combines Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processors with Xiaomi HyperOS 4. Both models also feature advanced AMOLED displays, high-speed charging and improved cooling technology.

Loading post from https://x.com/Xiaomi/status/2122692989147296006…

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max: What's New?

The most distinctive feature of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series is its secondary AMOLED display positioned on the rear panel alongside the camera module.

The additional screen offers several functionalities, including notifications, activity updates, camera previews and quick access to selected information. It also allows users to take selfies and group photographs using the more powerful rear camera system.

The rear display supports real-time camera previews while recording videos, making it particularly useful for content creators and vloggers. Users can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording.

Another major addition is Xiaomi's Privacy Display technology. Both smartphones feature custom M11 LTPO AMOLED panels with HyperRGB 2.0 technology. The hardware-based privacy feature reduces screen visibility from side angles, helping protect sensitive information from people nearby.

Users can also activate privacy-related functions through a customisable AI button.

Display and Performance

The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both smartphones support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offer up to 4,000 nits of multi-scenario peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The more premium Pro Max variant gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built using TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process.

The Pro Max also features an upgraded cooling system incorporating a direct copper thermal path and Xiaomi's next-generation 3D IceLoop design to manage temperatures during demanding workloads.

Dual 200MP Leica Camera System

Photography is another major focus of the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup.

Both smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup developed in collaboration with Leica. The system combines a 200MP primary camera with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The telephoto camera supports optical image stabilisation and is designed for detailed portraits and distant subjects. The main camera also features optical image stabilisation.

The rear display allows users to preview their shots before capturing photographs using the main camera system.

For video recording, both devices support 8K video recording at up to 30fps and 4K recording at up to 120fps. Dolby Vision recording and 10-bit Log video support are also available.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacities differ between the two models.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max packs a larger 7,050mAh battery. These capacities are lower than their respective Chinese versions, which feature 7,000mAh and 8,500mAh batteries.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pro Max offers 100W wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging.

Software and Additional Features

Both smartphones run Xiaomi HyperOS 4 and integrate Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search functionality.

The Pro Max additionally features a triple-speaker setup, an upgraded haptic motor and a privacy call feature designed to make conversations less audible to people nearby.

With secondary rear displays, high-resolution Leica cameras, and hardware-based screen privacy, Xiaomi is looking to establish a stronger identity for its flagship Pro series in the premium smartphone segment.

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max: Technical Specifications Specifications Xiaomi 18 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Display Main Display 6.4-inch M11 LTPO AMOLED 6.9-inch M11 LTPO AMOLED Resolution 2436 × 1120 pixels 2624 × 1208 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Peak Brightness 4,000 nits 4,000 nits Display Technology HyperRGB 2.0, Privacy Display HyperRGB 2.0, Privacy Display Rear Display 2.7-inch AMOLED 2.9-inch AMOLED Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Manufacturing Process 2nm 2nm Camera Main Camera 200MP Leica 200MP Leica Telephoto Camera 200MP Leica Periscope 200MP Leica Periscope Ultra-wide Camera 50MP 50MP Front Camera 50MP 50MP Video Recording Up to 8K at 30fps Up to 8K at 30fps Battery Battery 6,000mAh 7,050mAh Wired Charging 90W 100W Wireless Charging 50W 50W Software Operating System HyperOS 4 HyperOS 4

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max India Launch Details

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will launch in India, following its global debut.

The confirmation came during India Mobile Congress 2026, where Xiaomi India representative Gautam Batra announced the company's plans to introduce the smartphone in the country.

Loading post from https://x.com/XiaomiIndia/status/2102747821556510917…

However, Xiaomi has not revealed an exact India launch date or pricing details. The device is expected to arrive in the Indian market over the next few months.

The availability of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in India has not yet been confirmed. More details about the Indian launch are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.