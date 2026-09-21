One of the biggest highlights is the battery upgrade. The Xiaomi 18 Pro will pack a 7,000mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will take things further with an 8,500mAh cell.

The company is focusing on camera capabilities, battery capacity, and display technology with this year's Pro lineup.

Xiaomi is preparing to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphones in China, with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max officially set to launch on September 23.

Both models are expected to use Xiaomi's high-silicon battery technology, with reports pointing to around 32% silicon content.

Camera System

The camera setup is another major talking point. Both smartphones will feature a Leica-branded dual-camera system with a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

However, Xiaomi has not yet revealed the complete sensor specifications or aperture details, so the identical megapixel count does not necessarily mean both models will deliver the same photographic performance.

Performance

Performance will also receive a major upgrade. Xiaomi has confirmed that the phones will use a new 2nm flagship mobile platform, although the company has not officially revealed the chipset name.

Given the launch timing alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, reports expect the new Snapdragon flagship platform to power the devices, but that detail remains unconfirmed.

Display

The display is another area where Xiaomi is making changes. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will use a new-generation Super Pixel panel with an M11 light-emitting system and a new green light-emitting material.

Xiaomi says the technology is designed to deliver higher brightness while reducing power consumption. The company has also redesigned the display packaging, bringing the bezels down to just 0.99mm for a more edge-to-edge appearance.

Rear Screen and Software

The smartphones will also continue Xiaomi's rear-screen approach, with a secondary display integrated into the rear camera area. The new generation is expected to expand this screen's functionality, including support for additional cards and personalised content through HyperOS 4.

On the software front, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will run HyperOS 4. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the complete hardware details, storage variants, colours, pricing and other launch information during the September 23 event.

For now, the China launch is confirmed, but Xiaomi has not officially announced global or Indian availability.

Specifications