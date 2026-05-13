On Wednesday, the tech firm launched the Xperia 1 VIII in Japan as its latest Xperia series handset. Sony is back with its smartphone redesigned in years.

Key features

Qualcomm's flagship powers the handset with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports Sony's "Gentle" charging, both wired and wireless. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The redesign is transparent with the rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module. It features a triple rear camera system with a larger telephoto camera sensor than the Sony Xperia 1 VII.