Technology

Xperia 1 VIII launched with Snapdragon Elite 5G chip, check the Specs

Sony has launched the Xperia 1 VIII in Japan with a redesigned transparent rear panel and square camera module. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it features a 6.5-inch Full-HD OLED 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, Android 16, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 16GB RAM with 1TB storage

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Xperia 1 VIII launched
Xperia 1 VIII launched with snapdragon chip

On Wednesday, the tech firm launched the Xperia 1 VIII in Japan as its latest Xperia series handset. Sony is back with its smartphone redesigned in years.

Key features

Qualcomm's flagship powers the handset with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports Sony's "Gentle" charging, both wired and wireless. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. 

The redesign is transparent with the rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module. It features a triple rear camera system with a larger telephoto camera sensor than the Sony Xperia 1 VII. 

It comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and HDR support.

It supports e-SIM and physical SIMs and runs Android 16. The company promised Four OS updates and up to 6 years of security updates. For optics, it features a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.35-inch CMOS sensor, an f/1.9 aperture, and a 48 mm maximum focal length. It also features a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Specifications in Xperia 1 VIII
LabelValue
Display6.5-inch Full-HD OLED displaY, 120Hz of refresh rate, HDR support, Water and Dust Resistant
Processorocta-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Battery5,000 mAh battery
CameraTriple rear camera, 12-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel telephoto camera 
Storage and pricing12GB of RAM and 256GB storage -JPY 2,35,400
12GB RAM + 512GB storage- JPY 2,51,900
16GB RAM + 512GB storage- JPY 2,68,400
16GB RAM and 1TB of storage - JPY 2,99,200
ColourGarnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, Native Gold

Price and Availability

The smartphone is currently available to pre-order. It is offered in four colour options:  Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold. In Japan, the Xperia 1 VIII is available starting at JPY 2,35,400 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost JPY 2,51,900 (about Rs. 1,53,000) and JPY 2,68,400 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at JPY 2,99,200 (about Rs. 1,81,000).

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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