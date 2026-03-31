Technology

YouTube Audio Control Arrives on Android Auto Dashboards

YouTube playback is now supported on Android Auto, letting users control audio from videos directly through their car display. Designed with safety in mind, it works like an audio player without showing video, and requires a YouTube Premium subscription for background playback

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Youtube auto record update
Youtube announced Audio Auto Dashboards for Android

A new update has officially added YouTube playback support to Android Auto, allowing drivers to manage their videos and audio directly on their car displays.

Previously, users had to handle their mobile phones to pause or skip content, which created safety concerns on the road. With this rollout, the car's touchscreen now features dedicated buttons to play and stop YouTube content.

This integration aims to provide a more seamless, focused experience for those who enjoy listening to long-form videos while travelling.

Safe Listening Without Visual Distraction

To ensure road safety and comply with driving laws, the system does not allow live video streaming on the car monitor.

Instead, the interface behaves like an audio player, much like a music or podcast app. Drivers can see the video title and channel name, but the moving images are blocked to prevent them from taking their eyes off the road.

This feature is specifically designed for users who consume "video podcasts," interviews, or news commentary where the visual element is not required to understand the information.

Premium Access and Background Play

Accessing these new controls requires a YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Lite subscription.

Since the feature relies on "background play", the ability to keep audio running while the app is minimised, it is not available to those using the free, ad-supported version of the platform.

For subscribers, the audio continues to play even when the phone screen is locked or being used for navigation maps.

This ensures a smooth, uninterrupted transition from a handheld device to the vehicle's hardware for the listener.

Simplified Controls for the Road

The current version of the update focuses on basic navigation rather than full browsing. Users must start their chosen playlist or video on the smartphone before beginning a trip, as the car interface does not yet support searching for new channels or typing.

The steering wheel buttons and the dashboard screen allow skipping to the next video in a queue, but they do not currently support the "10-second jump" feature available in the mobile app.

Despite these initial limitations, the update represents a significant step toward making digital content safer and more accessible for commuters worldwide.

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Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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