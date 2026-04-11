YouTube users recently raised concerns after encountering unusually long, non-skippable ads, some lasting up to 90 seconds, especially in the platform's TV app. The issue quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning whether the move was intended to push more users toward YouTube Premium subscriptions.

YouTube's Response to Extended Ad Reports

According to YouTube's official ad policy, non-skippable ads are typically capped at 30 seconds. However, earlier this month, several users reported seeing ads far exceeding this limit.

In response, Team YouTube stated that the extended ad durations were not intentional and that the company is actively investigating the problem.