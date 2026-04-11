Technology

YouTube Clarifies 90-Second Non-Skippable Ad Issue, 'Not Intentional'

YouTube has responded to user complaints about unusually long non-skippable ads, clarifying that 90-second ads are not intentional and are being investigated. Despite a 30-second cap policy, reports of longer ads have raised concerns among users.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
Youtube 90sec ads
YouTube 90 seconds ad, is not intentional

YouTube users recently raised concerns after encountering unusually long, non-skippable ads, some lasting up to 90 seconds, especially in the platform's TV app. The issue quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning whether the move was intended to push more users toward YouTube Premium subscriptions.

YouTube's Response to Extended Ad Reports

According to YouTube's official ad policy, non-skippable ads are typically capped at 30 seconds. However, earlier this month, several users reported seeing ads far exceeding this limit.

In response, Team YouTube stated that the extended ad durations were not intentional and that the company is actively investigating the problem.

The clarification also confirmed that YouTube is not currently testing 90-second non-skippable ads. Despite this, reports of longer ads are not entirely new.

User Experience Data

A 2025 poll by Android Authority found that 87% of 8,600+ respondents had experienced non-skippable ads lasting more than 30 seconds, with nearly one-third reporting seeing ads exceeding 2 minutes.

The Role of Non-Skippable Ads

While such cases appear to be anomalies, they have fueled speculation about YouTube's broader strategy. Non-skippable ads play a key role in ensuring advertisers can deliver complete messages without interruption, making them a crucial part of the platform's revenue model.

These ads are generally shown on YouTube and its partner platforms, often requiring specific video formats and typically not appearing in search results. While the standard remains a 30-second cap, the recent reports highlight inconsistencies that YouTube now appears to be addressing.

For now, the company maintains that the longer ads are unintentional glitches rather than a deliberate policy shift, even as users continue to share mixed experiences across devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are 90-second non-skippable YouTube ads intentional?
No, YouTube confirmed that the 90-second non-skippable ads are not intentional. Team YouTube stated these extended ad durations were unintentional and the company is actively investigating the problem. They also confirmed they are not currently testing 90-second non-skippable ads.
How long are non-skippable YouTube ads supposed to be?
According to YouTube's official ad policy, non-skippable ads are typically capped at 30 seconds. However, users have recently encountered ads lasting up to 90 seconds, which YouTube says are unintentional glitches rather than policy changes.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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