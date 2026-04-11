YouTube users recently raised concerns after encountering unusually long, non-skippable ads, some lasting up to 90 seconds, especially in the platform's TV app. The issue quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning whether the move was intended to push more users toward YouTube Premium subscriptions.
YouTube's Response to Extended Ad Reports
According to YouTube's official ad policy, non-skippable ads are typically capped at 30 seconds. However, earlier this month, several users reported seeing ads far exceeding this limit.
In response, Team YouTube stated that the extended ad durations were not intentional and that the company is actively investigating the problem.
The clarification also confirmed that YouTube is not currently testing 90-second non-skippable ads. Despite this, reports of longer ads are not entirely new.
User Experience Data
A 2025 poll by Android Authority found that 87% of 8,600+ respondents had experienced non-skippable ads lasting more than 30 seconds, with nearly one-third reporting seeing ads exceeding 2 minutes.
The Role of Non-Skippable Ads
While such cases appear to be anomalies, they have fueled speculation about YouTube's broader strategy. Non-skippable ads play a key role in ensuring advertisers can deliver complete messages without interruption, making them a crucial part of the platform's revenue model.
These ads are generally shown on YouTube and its partner platforms, often requiring specific video formats and typically not appearing in search results. While the standard remains a 30-second cap, the recent reports highlight inconsistencies that YouTube now appears to be addressing.
For now, the company maintains that the longer ads are unintentional glitches rather than a deliberate policy shift, even as users continue to share mixed experiences across devices.