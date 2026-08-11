YouTube Doubles YPP Requirements From 2027: What Changes?

Under the new rules, creators will need 1,000 subscribers plus either 8,000 qualified watch hours during the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views during the previous 90 days.

Starting February 1, 2027, new creators applying for YPP to earn revenue from ads and YouTube Premium will have to meet substantially higher performance requirements.

YouTube has announced one of its most significant changes to the YouTube Partner Program in years.

That represents a major increase from the current requirements of 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 qualified watch hours in 12 months or 10 million qualified Shorts views in 90 days.

YouTube says the changes are designed to ensure that creators entering the main advertising-revenue program have enough audience engagement to generate meaningful earnings.

The existing thresholds remain in place for creators applying for the relevant YPP advertising and Premium revenue-sharing tier.

This gives creators who are currently working toward the existing requirements a window to qualify under the current system.

However, creators who do not meet the existing requirements before the change takes effect will need to satisfy the higher thresholds once the new rules begin.

Why Is YouTube Making This Change?

YouTube says the update is part of a broader effort to ensure that the Partner Program continues to reward active creators meaningfully.

The company argues that the creator economy has changed significantly since the previous thresholds were introduced.

With the amount of content and viewing activity on YouTube continuing to grow, the platform wants creators entering the advertising-revenue program to demonstrate stronger audience engagement.

YouTube has also indicated that higher thresholds are intended to help make creator earnings more meaningful.

Instead of bringing a very large number of relatively small channels into the ad-revenue system, YouTube wants to focus more heavily on creators who have demonstrated sustained viewing and engagement.

This does not mean that smaller creators will have no way to earn money on YouTube.

In fact, YouTube is keeping lower entry thresholds for several other monetisation opportunities.

What Happens To Creators Who Are Already In YPP?

Creators who are already accepted into YPP are not being removed simply because they don't have 8,000 watch hours or 20 million Shorts views.

The new thresholds are primarily an entry requirement for new creators seeking ad and Premium revenue sharing.

Is The 500-Subscriber YPP Entry Option Also Changing?

No. YouTube says the eligibility thresholds for its Fan Funding and Shopping products remain unchanged.

This means the lower YPP entry route remains available to eligible creators at:

500 subscribers

At least 3 public uploads in the previous 90 days

Plus either 3,000 qualified watch hours in the previous year or 3 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days

This lower tier can provide access to certain monetisation features such as fan-funding products and shopping opportunities, but it is different from the full advertising-revenue threshold.

YouTube is not simply "removing monetisation for old creators." The main YPP entry requirements for new creators are being doubled, while existing YPP members are not required to meet those new entry thresholds.