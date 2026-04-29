YouTube Is Testing Its New Search Feature "Ask YouTube"

If users ask a question like "how to solve this sum" in the Ask YouTube feature, they may get results that include AI-generated text and videos for the prompt they searched for. Since it allows users to ask follow-up questions, they can ask for clarification if they don't understand the results for the searched prompt.

The completely new AI-powered search feature on YouTube is "Ask YouTube," which lets users type their search queries in natural language and receive results, including AI-generated text, short videos, and long videos. It also enables users to ask follow-up questions about search results, making the search experience feel more like a conversation.

YouTube's new AI-powered search feature is in testing, making searching feel more natural and authentic for users.

YouTube is becoming a major streaming platform

Generally, people used to watch shows and live events on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but now YouTube is stepping into that big space.

Big events like Coachella 2026 and international sports are streamed live on YouTube, so users don't need a TV subscription, and anyone with internet access can watch them live and free.

Now, even major news and media companies are partnering with YouTube, such as the traditional news broadcaster France Télévisions, which has partnered with YouTube and is distributing its news there. This is because TV networks will go to platforms used by larger audiences.

And because of all this, YouTube is directly competing with major streaming platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

YouTube Labs

Users will see this AI-powered search feature in YouTube Labs. It is an experimental platform for testing early-stage AI features on YouTube. It is primarily designed for US-based premium users and focuses on AI music hosts for YouTube music and conversational search, letting users shape future developments.

So, basically, this YouTube Labs is referred to as "a dedicated space for AI" or "an AI experiment playground"

YouTube has given numerous example prompts to be asked to test this feature, such as "Plan a 3-day road trip between San Francisco and Santa Barbara", "How to make a traditional French omelette, " and "Unique ideas for a backyard water feature"

The "Ask YouTube" feature will be available only for the US-based premium users, and the experimental phase for this feature will be active till June 8, 2026