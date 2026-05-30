According to YouTube, YouTube Music and Premium subscribers are among the platform's most active podcast users. In April 2026 alone, YouTube Premium users watched over 800 million hours of podcast content, highlighting the growing popularity of video podcasts, talk shows, true crime stories, interviews, and more.

As podcast consumption continues to soar, YouTube is introducing a series of new Premium-focused features to make listening smoother, smarter, and more personalized for users on the move.

YouTube is doubling down on podcasts, and the numbers speak for themselves. The platform has officially revealed that YouTube Podcasts now attracts more than 1 billion monthly active viewers, making it one of the biggest destinations for podcast lovers worldwide.

Premium subscribers already enjoy benefits such as background play, jump-ahead controls, and faster playback speeds. Now, YouTube is taking the experience a step further with new tools designed specifically for podcast enthusiasts.

'On the Go Mode' for Easier Listening

One of the biggest updates is "On the Go Mode", a new feature built for listeners who enjoy podcasts while commuting, exercising, or multitasking.

Currently available for Android Premium users, with an iOS rollout expected in the coming months, On the Go Mode introduces a more listener-friendly interface for background playback. It offers easier access to controls such as skip forward and backward, allowing users to seamlessly navigate through conversations without constantly checking their screens.

Whether users are tuning into a gripping true crime podcast during a morning run or catching up on interviews while driving, YouTube aims to make listening more convenient than ever.

Smarter Playback With 'Auto Speed'

YouTube is also introducing Auto Speed, an intelligent playback feature designed to make content consumption more efficient without sacrificing understanding.

Available now for Premium users on Android, with iOS coming soon, Auto Speed automatically adjusts playback speed based on the content. For example, it may slow down during information-heavy moments or speed up during slower conversations, helping users stay engaged while saving time.

The feature is aimed at delivering a smoother listening experience, ensuring users don't miss important details while moving through content more efficiently.

'Ask Music' Now Helps You Discover Podcasts

Finding the right podcast can often feel overwhelming, especially with thousands of options available. To solve that problem, YouTube is expanding its Ask Music feature to include podcast recommendations.

Already available to YouTube Music Premium and Premium subscribers in select countries, Ask Music lets users create personalized playlists or radio stations. Now, users can also request podcast suggestions based on genre, mood, or favourite shows.

Whether someone enjoys comedy, crime thrillers, self-improvement, or deep-dive interviews, Ask Music will help users discover new content tailored to their interests.

A Bigger Push Into Podcasts

With over 1 billion monthly podcast viewers and hundreds of millions of watch hours from Premium users, YouTube is making it clear that podcasts are becoming a major part of its ecosystem.

By combining smart playback tools, personalized discovery, and seamless background listening, the platform is positioning itself as a one-stop destination for podcast fans worldwide.